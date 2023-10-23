For Immediate Release

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Bring a Projection System to the North Hero Community Hall!”

$10,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

North Hero, Vt. - North Hero residents will soon be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art projection system in their historic community hall thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the North Hero Community Hall Committee.

“Community halls and village centers act as pillars of community life in Vermont and are essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Interim Commissioner, Alex Farrell. “The technological improvements to the North Hero Community Hall will create even more valuable opportunities to bring people together, share information, and collaborate.”

If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by November 22, 2023 the “North Hero Community Hall Projection System” project will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

All funds raised, along with the matching grant, will cover all the amenities needed to ensure that North Hero has a high quality, properly equipped, and easy to use projection set-up for the community hall. In addition, the grant will fund free and public community events in the updated space for all to enjoy.

“This system will bring our Community Hall into the twenty-first century for large meetings, community events, presentations, and demonstrations,” said Tim Bourne, Selectboard member. “We started this project to ensure that the Community Hall continues to be a desirable and up to date gathering place for North Hero, and those close to us.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

