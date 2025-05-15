For Immediate Release

Thursday, May 15, 2025

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES 2025 MUNICIPAL PLANNING GRANTS

Forty-six municipalities will share $1M in funding

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced the winners of the 2025 Municipal Planning Grants. Forty-six rural and urban communities will use $1,002,329 to write and update town plans and bylaws, plan for public space improvements, explore opportunities for new homes, and create resilience plans to combat the high cost of extreme weather.

“Municipal Planning Grants demonstrate how small investments can make a big difference,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This funding is a powerful tool that helps towns identify their needs and develop plans to revitalize their communities.”

The Municipal Planning Grant program is administered by DHCD. This longtime program for planning and revitalization supports municipal management and rural capacity-building. It offers cities, towns, and villages the funding they need to engage residents in decision-making and establish a solid vision for their future.

“As our state works hard to address the housing shortage and ensure a future with vibrant and resilient communities, we are providing our municipalities with the tools to consider options, take action, and adapt to change. Municipal Planning Grants are one way that the State empowers communities to plan for smart public investments and create a supportive marketplace for entrepreneurs,” said DHCD Commissioner Alex Farrell.

Since 1998, the MPG program has provided over $15 million to 240 cities and towns across Vermont to help breathe new life into communities, plan for future growth and development, and improve the quality of life. Please see the ACCD’s website for more information about the Municipal Planning Grant Program and a full list of FY25 Municipal Planning Grant Projects.

