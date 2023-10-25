Former Buddy Guy guitarist Frank Bang plans North American tour in 2024

Frank Bang1 Frank Bang 2

Former Buddy Guy guitarist Frank Bang is slated to embark on a tour throughout the US and Canada in 2024.

BEAUCEVILLE, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard Hitting Promo Announces North American Tour for Frank BangHard Hitting Promo is proud to announce that guitarist and singer Frank Bang is slated to embark on a tour throughout the US and Canada in 2024. The tour will feature live performances of Bang’s blues-inspired rock music. Fans can expect to catch the seasoned musician at a variety of venues, ranging from intimate clubs to large concert halls.Frank Bang has been a staple of the blues rock scene for over 30 years. His soulful voice and masterful guitar skills have earned him a dedicated following and widespread critical acclaim.“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the road and connecting with my fans across North America,” said Bang. and I have a lot of new music I’m excited to share live and in person.“Frank Bang puts on an incredible live show,” said Janet Mansfield, owner of Hard Hitting Promo. “His raw talent and passion shine through in every performance. This tour is going to be something really special, and fans are going to be blown away.As a solo artist, Frank has released four critically acclaimed albums under the names Frank Bang and the Secret Stash and Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings. He currently has 14 songs in regular rotation on B.B. King’s Bluesville Station on Sirius/XM.Whether it be dirty blues that sounds like Led Zeppelin through a beautifully blown speaker or the faithful tribute to his hometown Chicago blues, Frank Bang knows how to read a room.And there’s a good chance that on any given night in America, you might find yourself in a room where Frank Bang is making you feel something. Or everything.Dates, venues and ticket on-sale information for Frank Bang’s 2024 North American tour will be announced in the coming months. Fans can visit https://frankbangmusic.com/ to sign up for the email list and get the details first.

