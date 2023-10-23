Geoxphere transitions its public sector services to not-for-profit Community Interest Company

Basingstoke, October 2023. Geoxphere, the geospatial company behind Parish Online, XMAP, and most recently, Hub, has announced its transition to a not-for-profit for its public sector services. This emphasises its dedication to providing affordable solutions where the revenue benefits public sector organisations and local communities.

Local Authority Technology CIC has been established by the Geoxphere team to present its services for Local Government. It aims to:

Invest in innovation. All revenue generated with be channelled into further enhancing public sector efficiency through software, services and data.

Reduce customer costs. This new model seeks to protect Local Councils from system lock-in and ever-increasing costs from private companies by offering cost-effective alternatives that are bound by high social value.

Collaborate with stakeholders. With a not-for-profit structure, the CIC will work closely with key personnel within public sector organisations to ensure their needs and feedback are central to future development.

“We’ve always been passionate about how we can play our part in improving the way public sector organisations operate. We’ve heavily invested in providing software at grass-roots level with our Parish Online mapping and website services, and this technology filters up through our work with higher tier Local Authorities and Central Government in our XMAP service”, said Chris Mewse, Managing Director of Geoxphere.

Chris further elaborated, “We feel it’s correct to transition to a not-for-profit framework for this area of our business, not only to send a signal that we’re doubling-down on our commitment as a supplier, but also to turn that relationship into more of a collaboration and partnership”.

Even in the short time that the CIC has been running, it’s already carried out projects including the production of a property density map that helps local councils visualise and better understand housing demand. This tool puts data and evidence in the hands of small councils who often struggle to protect their communities against unruly developers in favour of well-designed and appropriate housing that blends with the character of their area as well as their environmental and social commitments. It’s also seen the launch of a new tool, Hub, sold solely through the CIC to help Local Authorities give residents easy-to-access property-level information without having to wade through IT or geospatial jargon.

With this already achieved, the Geoxphere team look forward to the opportunities that the new CIC presents, including deeper collaboration, investing in projects, and attracting new subscribers to their cutting-edge services.

About Geoxphere

Founded in 2016, Geoxphere has steadily risen as a prominent name in the geospatial sector through its cloud mapping services, namely Parish Online and XMAP. With a focus on innovation, accuracy and community engagement, its services have empowered thousands of organisations to use geospatial data and tools without the technological barriers that it presents.





For enquiries, please contact:

contact@localauthority.tech

support@geoxphere.com