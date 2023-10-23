Ironton Elementary Achieves Academic Excellence in Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Competition
Unprecedented Academic Achievement and Tech Hub Launch Propel Ironton Elementary into the Limelight
On behalf of Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Completion, I congratulate Ironton Elementary School on winning the 2023 competition. We are proud of Ironton Elementary School's academic growth”IRONTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES , October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous celebration of academic achievement, Ironton Elementary School emerged as the victor of the 2022/23 Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Competition. A jubilant school rally was convened today to honor this remarkable accomplishment, marking a historic milestone in the school's history.
— Dr. Thomas Reed, Commissioner of the Heroic Game Day Skills Competition
Heroic Game Day, an innovative online education and life skills multiplayer gaming competition, brought together students from 40 schools across Ohio. In an astounding display of dedication and skill, 95% of Ironton Elementary School's students actively participated in Heroic Game Day during the 2022/23 season, securing victory with an impressive tally of over 200,000 points.
The acclaim for Ironton Elementary School extended beyond the confines of the gaming arena. The school proudly earned a coveted five-star overall rating on the Ohio School Report Card, a testament to its unwavering commitment to academic excellence. This achievement stands as a historic first for the school, as it achieved the highest possible rating on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, reported in half-star increments.
The five-star overall rating is a composite of five essential components, reflecting the school's comprehensive approach to education and growth. Notably, Ironton Elementary School outshone all other Heroic Game Day schools on the 2022-23 Report Card, boasting a remarkable "+9.35" in the "Composite Growth Index," which placed it in the 99th percentile among all elementary schools statewide.
Cory McKnight, the dedicated Principal of Ironton Elementary School, shared his perspective on the transformative impact of Heroic Game Day on the school's educational outcomes. "Heroic Game Day has made a significant impact on the education outcomes of our students. The more students play the game, the better their test scores, social and emotional wellness, and overall capacity to learn," remarked McKnight.
Heroic Game Day, the online game-based learning platform that has catalyzed this academic transformation, equips elementary students with 20 critical life skills. These skills encompass leadership, digital and financial literacy, citizenship, health and wellness, resilience, and habit and goal setting. A two-year study examining participating schools' academic data and time spent on the Heroic Game Day platform revealed a direct correlation between game engagement and academic success. Schools that dedicated more time to the game experienced improved academic outcomes across the board.
Distinguished figures graced the celebratory event, including Thomas Reed, Ph.D., Commissioner of the Heroic Game Day State Skills Competition, Cory McKnight, Principal of Ironton Elementary School, and Scott Dow, President/CEO of Heroic Game Day. Parents and students from Ironton Elementary School also joined in the festivities. The event culminated in the presentation of the 2023 Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Championship Banner to Ironton Elementary School by Reed and Dow.
Dr. Thomas Reed, Commissioner of the Heroic Game Day Skills Competition, offered his hearty congratulations to Ironton Elementary School on their triumph. "On behalf of Heroic Game Day Statewide Skills Completion, I congratulate Ironton Elementary School on winning the 2022/23 statewide skills competition. We are proud of Ironton Elementary School's academic growth," he stated.
In a significant announcement, Scott Dow, the visionary creator and CEO of Heroic Game Day, revealed the establishment of the Ohio Heroic Game Day Tech Hub, which will be headquartered in Appalachia. The Heroic Tech Hub will collaborate with both the government and private sector to build a robust workforce ecosystem that not only supports the tech industries but also the industries that work alongside them.
"Ironton's academic success mirrors what our studies are showing, which is great news for parents and students in Ohio and Appalachia," declared Scott Dow, President/CEO of Heroic Game Day. He emphasized that Heroic Game Day is a key component of the workforce solution, supporting educators in enhancing out-of-school time academic experiences that equip students with the essential life skills demanded by today's and tomorrow's job market.
The establishment of Heroic Tech Hubs in each state represents a revolutionary approach to education. By fostering inclusive communities that extend opportunities for prosperity and happiness to all, Heroic Game Day seeks to leverage technology for the betterment of k-6 students and their families. This endeavor begins with underserved populations, who hold the potential to uplift entire communities through improved education.
Heroic Game Day's commitment extends to guaranteeing reading and math outcomes and fostering student growth in k-6 education. By concentrating on underserved communities, which account for approximately 40% of all families, this initiative addresses not only educational disparities but also numerous societal and economic challenges. It embodies the belief that elevating the underserved is the catalyst for overall community progress. For more information, visit https://heroicu.org
Scott Dow emphasized that this innovative solution is scalable, engaging, and accountable, and it invites collaboration from families, government entities, and businesses to support the mission. He concluded, "We invite you to join us in this heroic initiative to change the way our communities function and grow."
For media inquiries, please contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com / Telephone +1 212.645.8006
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram