Korean Heritage Campaign in London from October 31 to November 25

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Heritage Campaign in London

in Celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Korea and the UK

- “London Reception” will bring new experiences and impressions of K-Heritage (Oct. 31)

- “Cultural Heritage Media Art Exhibition” (Nov. 1 - 25), “Sorit Gong-gam (empathy) in London” experiential zone (Nov. 2 – 3) at the Korean Cultural Centre UK

- “Taeraegua Omija,” a Korean royal dessert, at the 18th London Korean Film Festival (Nov. 2)

- “Korea On Stage,” a K-Music concert in a cultural heritage setting (Nov. 8)

The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will host a special event in London from October 31 to November 25 as part of the 2023 Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign. The event celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Korea and offers people new experiences and impressions of Korean heritage while creating fresh values in Korean culture under the slogan "K-Heritage: A New World."

Korea's rich cultural heritage will be promoted in London through various cultural heritage-related programs. These include "London Reception," "Cultural Heritage Media Art Exhibition," and "Sorit Gong-gam (empathy of sounds) in London," all in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center UK. Additionally, it will feature the debut of the K-dessert "Taraegua Omija" at the 18th London Korean Film Festival and the "Korea on Stage" performance at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Media Art Exhibition and “Sorit Gong-gam in London”: Korea through Audio-Visual

The "London Reception" at the Korean Cultural Center UK is on October 3. The Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign in London will inaugurate a cultural heritage media art exhibition and The exclusive "Sorit Gong-gam" experimental zone immerses visitors in the sounds of Korea. "London Reception" is the prelude to the event, gathering various cultural luminaries from Korea and UK to deliver a comprehensive presentation of Korean cultural heritage content for introduction in London. The presentation explains the cultural heritage media art exhibition, highlights the "Sorit Gong-gam" performance, offers royal beverage tastings, and a special moment for reflecting on the significance of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Korea.

“Here With You - The Beauty of Korean Heritage," a media art exhibition masterfully captures the essence of Korean cultural heritage through digital technology, graces the halls of the Korean Cultural Center UK from November 1 to 25. The exhibition is a gateway to the profound history and narratives of the five UNESCO World Heritage

Sites (Changdeokgung Palace, Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone, Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, Andong Hahoe Village, Bulguksa Temple) featured on the Korean Heritage Tour. Visitors will experience the unique aura that envelopes them as they navigate through cultural treasures.

At the exhibition, guests start by entering a virtual gate, guarded by a water gatekeeper. Beyond the gate, they encounter five heritage paintings reborn through AI technology, which has absorbed the painting styles of renowned British artists. Each piece gradually unfurls in a circular formation, a visually captivating representation of Korean cultural heritage.

The exit route of the exhibition is the "Yeondeonghoe" (lantern lighting festival), a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, (registered in 2020). The interactive feature invites guests to share wishes for the perpetuation of cultural exchange between Korea and the UK, marking the 140th anniversary, and ensuring a legacy that endures for generations to come.

On November 2nd, 3rd, the "namdo sori" (sounds from the southern part of Korea) audio listening experience program, known as "Sorit Gong-gam," Opens in London. This unique performance offers the opportunity to relish the distinctive Korean sounds of lyrics and pansori (a traditional Korean genre of musical storytelling featuring a singer and a drummer) without the need for loudspeakers. "Sorit. For more details on the program, visit. (https://kccuk.org.uk/ko).

Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign at London's Leading Film Festival

The 18th London Korean Film Festival, at BFI Southbank on November 2nd, marks the debut of "Taraegua Omija," a novel Korean traditional dessert.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary, the London Korean Film Festival continues is a prominent event, showcasing Korean films and unique content in leading London cinemas. The festival will introduce the audience to "Taraegua Omija" during the opening ceremony, offering an enticing alternative to traditional popcorn and soda.

Conceived in collaboration with "Korean House," a Hallyu (Korean Wave) culture complex, "Taraegua Omija" serves as a delightful testament to the charm of Korean desserts that can be easily and distinctively enjoyed by individuals in the modern world.

“Korea On Stage,” K-Music Concert with Cultural Heritage Setting

"Korea on Stage" is a program in partnership with the Korea Broadcasting Corporation (KBS), showcasing popular K-music set against the backdrop of cultural heritage sites. Now in its fourth year, it began with "Suwon Hwaseong Fortress," a historic fortification encircling

the heart of Suwon, the provincial capital of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, in 2020. This year, it ventures overseas for the first time in the post-COVID-19 era.

The audience will be immersed in a narrative that celebrates the cultural exchange between the UK and Korea, as well as the rich history of Korea's kings. The captivating stage is set against the backdrop of "The Royal Road," a cultural heritage tour that includes iconic Korean attractions like Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Insadong neighborhood, and Namsan Mountain. Attendees will receive various souvenirs, a symbol of the beauty of Korea, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event features artists from various genres, including K-pop, ATEEZ, P1Harmony, STAYC, Jannabi, Youngji Lee, Xdinary Heroes, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, and other renowned Korean artists. Notably, "gayageum" performer "Yageum Yageum" will showcase the traditional Korean plucked zither with 12 strings. British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie will also perform as a special guest, fostering musical communication between the two countries.

The "Korea On Stage in London" program, curated to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Korea, will air on KBS 2TV at the end of November and will be broadcast globally on KBS World. It will also be available on Korea's premier OTT platform, "Wavve."