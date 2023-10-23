Real Estate Firm Launches Innovative Seller Concierge Program
New approach pairs investors and agents to help sellers navigate tight marketFALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Step Home Sale, a leading real estate solutions and investment firm, is changing the industry with its new Seller Concierge program, which is designed to help homeowners buy properties in the current high-priced real estate market.
The Seller Concierge program pairs the company's experienced team of real estate investors with top-performing real estate agents to facilitate the sale and renovation of properties on behalf of sellers. With funding tightening for institutional cash buyers, 3 Step Home Sale recognized the need for creative solutions to get properties sold and transferred to buyers in today's climate of rising interest rates.
"Many cash buyers have lost their warehouse lines of credit and stopped buying houses, while smaller cash buyers are being priced out by skyrocketing hard money loan rates," said Josh Cohen, the CEO of 3 Step Home Sale. "The number of legitimate cash buyers able to perform in this market has dropped dramatically. Our Seller Concierge program offers a new approach that benefits sellers, buyers and agents alike."
The company renovates and prepares properties for sale without requiring an upfront acquisition from the seller. This saves on closing costs, loans and holding fees. Once renovation is complete, 3 Step Home Sale markets the move-in ready home at an affordable price to prospective buyers.
Sellers receive a higher sale price by avoiding excessive fees, buyers gain access to renovated homes at reasonable prices, and agents get improved listing conditions and quicker sales.
"With over 15 years of experience, we saw the need to adapt to changing market forces and develop win-win solutions in real estate," said Cohen. "The Seller Concierge program helps sellers maximize proceeds, gets houses sold fast for agents, and expands homeownership opportunities for buyers."
