Day 1 CPT Universities Offers Free Consultations for International Students about its Benefits and Application Process
Curriculum Practical Training allows students to work while pursuing their studiesPASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day 1 CPT Universities, one of the leading solutions for international students’ career development, is now providing free Day 1 CPT university applications to international employees who do not receive H1B visas and whose Employment Authorization Document are expiring.
Day 1 CPT is a rule in some U.S. master’s or doctoral programs that allows international students to start Curriculum Practical Training (CPT) immediately. This means they can begin an internship or work right from the beginning of their program (it is usually the first day of the program). Institutions that offer this type of program are known as Day 1 CPT Universities.
By understanding a Day 1 CPT program’s legality, benefits, eligibility risks and application process, students can make informed decisions and take advantage of this unique opportunity.
Day 1 CPT is a viable option for H1B holders who have been laid off, allowing them to maintain legal status in the United States by enrolling in an F1 student visa program. It offers a pathway for career transition and skill enhancement. The flexibility and practical orientation of Day 1 CPT programs can help in avoiding employment gaps and alleviating financial burdens. It is a strategic solution that aligns with educational and career goals, providing opportunities for repositioning in the U.S. job market.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers international students the opportunity to study in the United States and gain employment authorization for internships. This opportunity is available both during their academic journey and after completing their studies. These internships serve as a valuable source of practical work experience, enhancing students’ skills within their chosen academic fields.
The USCIS provides two distinct avenues for employment authorization for those studying on student visas in the U.S.: Curriculum Practical Training and Optional Practical Training.
CPT allows students to work while pursuing their studies with authorization primarily granted by their educational institution. This enables students to receive practical training in their chosen fields.
All Day 1 CPT Universities are regionally or nationally accredited.
About Day 1 CPT Universities
Situated in the heart of California, Day 1 CPT Universities stands as the premier higher-education consultancy in the region. Over the previous four years, we have successfully guided over 2,000 international students to their desired universities. Established by recent immigrants, we resonate with the aspirations and needs of international students, dedicating ourselves to their success. With access to the latest, exclusive insights in the education sector and a deep understanding of immigration policies, we offer personalized services at a competitive rate to both students and universities.
