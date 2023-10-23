Injured Hiker Carried Off Mount Cube

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-271-3361

October 23, 2023

Orford, NH – On Friday, October 20 at approximately 2:35 p.m. Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Cross Rivendell Trail on Mount Cube. Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with Orford Police, Pemigewasset Valley and Upper Valley Search and Rescue Teams, and Fire Department personnel from Orford, Hanover, and Lyme.

Rescuers hiked approximately one mile to the victim who was identified as Shelly Vizena, 52, of North Haverhill, NH. Vizena suffered non-life-threatening injuries after slipping on wet rocks, injuring her leg. Rescue crews carried Vizena off the mountain, arriving at the trailhead at 5:20 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always check weather forecasts before engaging in outdoor activities. Wet weather and fallen foliage can make for slippery and dangerous trails. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.