RECOM Technologies LION Heterojunction PV Module Series reaches power output 720Wp

RECOM TECHNOLOGIES LION 720WP PV MODULE

The Highest Output & Efficiency in the Market!

LANNION, FRANCE, October 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- RECOM Technologies, α leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, expands the the LION Heterojunction series and introduces the Lion 720Wp Bifacial HJT Mono Crystalline Double Glass Module , setting a new standard in the solar industry. With leading power output 720Wp and exceptional 23.2% module efficiency, this innovative module is a game-changer for clean energy adopters.Boasting the industry's highest output, the Lion 720Wp module ensures unparalleled energy consistency and longevity ensuring a lasting return on solar investments. Due to its enhanced bifaciality, this module maximizes energy harvesting even during low-light conditions and cloudy days.Built to last, with life expectancy over 30years , RECOM modules are not only reliable but also resilient against common solar challenges like Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) and Light-Induced Degradation (LID). This ensures continuous energy supply in all conditions, making it a dependable source of clean energy.Product SpecificationsBifacial HJT Mono Crystalline Double Glass Module30 Years Product WarrantyLow Pmax at -0,24%/Celsius>91,25% performance output after 30 years10-35% Power Generation GainHigh Bifaciality / High Energy Yield / Low DegradationNo LID & PIDRECOM’s power plants are certified to ISO 9001 and 14001 standards and Lion series is fully certified to IEC61215 & 61730 standards. Lion series is also certified to withstand extreme wind Testing [2400 Pascal], snow loads [5400 Pascal) and Fire safety Class C according to UL790.RECOM supports fast and reliable deliveries ensuring product availability at European warehouses.For more information on RECOM’s solar solutions, please visit https://recom-tech.com . For sales and technical inquiries please send email to info@recom-tech.com.About usRECOM Technologies is a France based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry. RECOM is a module, cell, inverters, hybrid storage systems, batteries and electrical vehicle chargers (EV) manufacturer, an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution.RECOM is a leading and the only Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in Europe with above 3,2 GW annual production capacity and with sales in more than 100 countries.

RECOM Lion Series Heterojunction PV Modules