Solve.Care and CloudKeeper Announce Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Healthcare Management using AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a leading global healthcare technology company revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain solutions, has joined forces with CloudKeeper, a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven FinOps and Cloud Optimization. This collaboration brings two tech innovators to reshape the landscape of AI-powered cloud technology.
In a strategic move, Solve.Care is transitioning its AWS nodes under CloudKeeper’s management, a decision that not only optimizes costs but sets the stage for a paradigm-shifting alliance. This partnership brings together the prowess of Solve.Care's healthcare solutions with CloudKeeper's FinOps expertise thus fueling Solve.Care’s mission to revolutionize healthcare and improve operational efficiency for organizations. The collaboration between the two companies will continuously explore emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to drive innovation in the healthcare sector.
One of the pioneers in the Cloud FinOps domain, CloudKeeper has 12+ years of experience delivering AWS solutions to businesses worldwide. CloudKeeper AZ, its flagship offering, is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization solution that provides savings, software, and services, all bundled into one. The solution provides free access to their proprietary AWS Cost Analytics Platform, well-architected reviews from AWS-certified cloud experts and FinOps consulting & support.
"Uniting our healthcare blockchain platform with CloudKeeper's AI-powered cloud optimization is a significant milestone in Solve.Care's journey to innovate and optimize its technological infrastructure," says Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care. "We are paving the way for a future where AI-driven cloud technology becomes more than a tool; it becomes a catalyst for fast growth and transformation that benefits our clients, partners, and the healthcare industry as a whole."
"CloudKeeper has always been driven by customer satisfaction and ensuring maximum benefits on cloud investments for our customers,” said Deepak Mittal - CEO, CloudKeeper.
“We are excited to partner with Solve.Care in revolutionizing healthcare management through our advanced cloud optimization solutions. Together, we aim to drive efficiency, security, and accessibility in the healthcare industry. Working with Solve.Care gives us this unique opportunity to create a positive impact on millions of lives across the globe.”
The collaboration between Solve.Care and CloudKeeper comes at a time when the demand for cutting-edge solutions is higher than ever. The Solve.Care and CloudKeeper partnership marks a significant step towards reshaping the landscape of AI-powered cloud technology, creating a future where AI and tech innovation converge to drive progress for people.
About Solve.Care
Solve.Care is the creator of a healthcare relationship management platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments. Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, BRI's 'Industry Solution of the Year 2020', SSOW Impact Award's 'Technology of the Year 2020', and many more. For more information, please visit https://solve.care.
About CloudKeeper:
CloudKeeper is an AWS FinOps & Cost Optimization Solution that leverages cutting-edge technology to help organizations optimize their cloud spending. An AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Premier Member of FinOps Foundation, CloudKeeper has helped 300+ global customers make informed decisions and harness the full potential of their cloud infrastructure.CloudKeeper offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the specific FinOps needs and customer segments. The FinOps solutions by CloudKeeper include CloudKeeper AZ offering instant and guaranteed savings, CloudKeeper Auto - an AI-based automated RI management and CloudKeeper EDP+ providing additional discounts with lower commit on AWS EDP. In addition, CloudKeeper offers FinOps Support, AWS Well-Architected reviews, and CloudKeeper Lens, their proprietary AWS Cost Analytics Platform, all at zero cost, commitment, and access.
CloudKeeper has been recognized by G2 as the highest-rated Cloud Cost Management Solution and as a Key Player in the ‘IDC Market Glance: FinOps Cloud Transparency, 2Q23’. The solution has also been ranked among the Top 5 Solutions globally in the AWS Well Architected Challenge and recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner, Everest Group, and ISG Provider Lens. Visit https://cloudkeeper.ai for more information.
