EMPOWER CLINICS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF CONTRACTS AND BUDGET FOR FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL FROM GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
Perseverance, commitment and an incredible drive to create shareholder value defines us each day as we pursue our road ahead”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW) (PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") a healthcare company with a developing research and clinical trials division announces its subsidiary EPW Curesearch LLC (“EPWC”) has been awarded its first clinical trial and has received contracts and budget from the trial sponsor, a major European pharmaceutical company with a market cap over $100 Billion, who is conducting a large global clinical trial focused on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
— Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO
The Company previously announced on July 31, 2023 that it had numerous study applications underway covering a variety of disease states. The Company now anticipates being awarded its second clinical trial, a Phase 3 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease study that is being led by another one of our senior and most experienced principal investigators (PI)’s. The major global pharma sponsor has scheduled the Pre-Site Visit which is commonly followed by confirmation of a study award.
“With contracts, study structure, and the all-important study budgets in hand, we are now in a position to be ‘greenlit’ and ready to commence patient recruitment in the month of November 2023.” stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. “Our PI and staff at the medical site have now received supplies and study drugs from the sponsor. Basically, we are all excited and ready to go live on this exciting new chapter for our company.”
Together, the Company, our PI and the sponsor have established preliminary patient recruitment targets of patients sourced mainly from the current roster of patients. The recruitment window is anticipated to remain open through mid 2024 with possible extensions allowed, and each patient’s involvement lasting fifty-two (52) weeks plus an additional twenty (20) weeks of follow up. The sponsor has put no limits on the maximum allowable patients for our site, that enables EPWC to recruit additional patients from outside sources such as other medical centers, hospitals and social recruitment channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other marketing methods.
CEASE TRADE ORDER AND ACCOUNTING AND AUDIT STATUS
The Company previously announced a Cease Trade Order which remains in effect. Various audit and accounting procedures continue, and numerous technical decisions continue to be worked through that may provide areas of audit simplification based on outcomes and Board recommendations. The Company is not in a position at this time to provide a firm commitment on expected completion of filings and resumption of trading. The Company anticipates it will provide regular updates in the future.
EXPANDED PARTNERSHIPS WITH SPECIALIST MEDICAL GROUPS
Mr. McAuley states, “We continue to look for other medical groups and PI partnerships in other markets. We are leveraging key local relationships in markets that are large, diverse and can provide us expansion opportunities based on our developing sponsor and CRO connections.”
PI’s are practicing medical doctors who are specialists or internists with previous research and clinical trials experience. As such, they are integral to the success of any Site Management Organization (SMO) as follows:
THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY IS SIGNIFICANT
The CRO Services Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $76.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $127.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors such as continuously growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device R&D pipelines and technological advancements in the clinical trials process are driving the growth of this market. In recent years, the costs associated with drug and product development have increased significantly, driving pharma, biotech and medical device companies to look for partnerships to drive modernizations and smarter ways of conducting business.
ABOUT EMPOWER:
Empower is a patient-focused healthcare company operating with the goal of positively impacting lives and future healthcare outcomes through clinical trials. The Company has launched two clinical research sites becoming a Site Management Organization (SMO) with six principal investigators (PI) with multiple clinical trials under application. Empower has announced its intention to create a proposed spinout with a focus on healthcare AI to support identification, recruitment, and onboarding of clinical trial patients.
