Empower Clinics Announces Resignation of Two Directors Effective Immediately
("Empower" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company with a developing research and clinical trials division, announces the resignations of Directors Andrejs Bunkse and Alexis Wukich effective immediately.
"We are deeply saddened to make this announcement," McAuley stated. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Bunkse and Ms. Wukich for their unwavering support over the past few years. Through both good times and challenging periods, they consistently demonstrated professionalism and integrity. I wish them the very best in their future endeavors."
ABOUT EMPOWER CLINICS
Empower Clinics Inc. is a healthcare company evolving into a leading provider of clinical trials and research solutions in the U.S. With extensive experience in health clinic management, Empower has established itself as a Site Management Organization (SMO) with active operations in large markets, including Los Angeles, CA, Dallas, TX, and Houston, TX. EPW Curesearch LLC partners with leading pharmaceutical brands and top medical specialists, facilitating phase II and phase III interventional drug trials in key therapeutic areas.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACTS:
Steven McAuley CEO
s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
+1 604-359-9146
