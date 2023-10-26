ASA Glue Introduces a Breakthrough in High-Performance Carton Sealing Adhesive
ASA Glue's innovative new solution meets the unique demands of California Central Valley agriculture packers. #AdhesiveInnovationMONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Standard Adhesives (ASA Glue), a pioneer in the marketing and distribution of high-quality, innovative adhesives for over two decades, proudly announces its latest adhesive formulation, Agripak™ ASA-3202, explicitly designed for carton sealing applications. This adhesive solution is engineered to excel in demanding conditions and has been tailored to meet the exacting requirements of the agriculture packaging industry in California's Central Valley.
American Standard Adhesives is steadfastly committed to providing bonding solutions that enhance everyday life. Agripak ™ ASA-3202 fits that space perfectly. This latest addition to their adhesive product line is a hot melt adhesive formulated for carton sealing applications. It has been meticulously crafted to address agriculture packers' specific challenges in the California Central Valley.
Here's a closer look at what makes Agripak ™ ASA-3202 stand out:
According to the company, Agripak ™ ASA-3202 is a high-performance adhesive designed for carton sealing applications. It creates a secure and permanent bond, even on coated stock. This adhesive is engineered to offer outstanding hot tack, ensuring the boxes remain securely sealed under various environmental conditions commonly encountered in agriculture packaging.
Whether used on heavy-duty boxes or glossy, colored cardboard packaging, Agripak ™ ASA-3202 consistently performs. It boasts a rapid setup time and delivers remarkable heat and cold resistance, making it the preferred choice for the food, beverage, and consumer product packaging sectors.
The unique formulation of Agripak ™ ASA-3202 addresses five key requirements for agriculture packers:
High Heat Resistance: Agripak ™ ASA-3202 is engineered to withstand temperatures exceeding 220°F. Given the region's scorching weather, it is essential for the adhesive to maintain its bonding strength even in non-temperature-controlled storage areas where packaging materials are often exposed to high temperatures and sunlight.
Fridge Temperature Compatibility: Agriculture packers require adhesives that can accommodate a wide temperature range, from the high heat of storage areas to the cool temperatures within refrigerated storage. Agripak ™ ASA-3202 excels in both extremes.
Strong Initial Tack: The design of some boxes in the agriculture industry features strong flaps, making it challenging to create a reliable bond. ASA-3202's robust initial tack ensures these boxes stay sealed, preventing any compromise in product security.
Glossy Cardboard Compatibility: Many agriculture product boxes feature high-gloss printing that can be challenging to bond. Agripak ™ ASA-3202 is designed to overcome this obstacle, providing a reliable bond even on glossy, coated surfaces.
Rapid Drying for Fast Production Lines: Agripak ™ ASA-3202's fast setup time is tailored to accommodate the high-speed production lines common in agriculture packaging, ensuring efficiency and productivity.
In introducing Agripak ™ ASA-3202, American Standard Adhesives once again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With a focus on exceeding industry standards and addressing the unique challenges faced by their clients, American Standard Adhesives continues to be a driving force in propelling industries forward into a better and more efficient future.
For more information about Agripak ™ ASA-3202 or the rest of American Standard Adhesives’ line visit https://asaglue.com.
About ASA Glue:
American Standard Adhesives (ASA Glue) is a leading provider of high-quality, innovative adhesives in North America. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in creating adhesive solutions catering to various industries, from packaging and manufacturing to agriculture.
