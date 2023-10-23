Oz Arab Media Joins Hands with The Shepherd of Egypt: A United Front for Empowering Egypt's Underprivileged

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continued commitment to champion diverse causes and voices, Oz Arab Media is delighted to announce its partnership with The Shepherd of Egypt (SoE), a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged in Egypt.

Established in 2017, SoE has been a beacon of hope for many, with successful projects spanning out to mobile health clinics, housing developments, support programs, and small business initiatives. Responding to an increasing number of requests for their vital services, SoE relies on a global network of dedicated volunteers who hail from various age groups and countries. Their focus? Providing dignity, assistance, and an improved quality of life to Egypt's most vulnerable.

Oz Arab Media, Australia's comprehensive source of news and insights about the Arab diaspora, sees this partnership as an opportunity to further its commitment to understanding, unity, and empowerment. By joining forces with SoE, the goal is to raise awareness about the organization’s invaluable work, mobilize support from the Arab communities in Australia, and broaden their outreach.

Particular attention will be drawn to SoE's medical mobile clinics, which provide indispensable healthcare services to remote villages without access to medical facilities. Additionally, the partnership will highlight SoE's diverse social wellbeing programs, which include distributing essential supplies to needy families, organizing retreats for widows and children in impoverished conditions, and spearheading educational seminars aimed at improving hygiene, child-rearing practices, and literacy rates.

Remy Wehbe, director of Oz Arab Media, stated, "Our partnership with The Shepherd of Egypt embodies our dedication to fostering unity and making tangible differences in communities near and far. We are deeply inspired by SoE's initiatives, and through this collaboration, we aim to amplify their impact, mobilizing resources and volunteers to extend their reach."

Those interested in joining this commendable cause – be it through medical expertise, volunteering in social wellbeing programs, or any form of support – are encouraged to get in touch with The Shepherd of Egypt. As Oz Arab Media amplifies their message via its vast online platforms, radio station, and social media channels, it is a hopeful call to action for all who can assist.

About

OZ Arab Media aims to support the diverse Arab communities in Australia with news, articles, and opinions about the Arab diaspora in Australia and in their home countries. We source news articles from a variety of local and international sources and authors to provide a wider understanding of causes that affect the community onshore and abroad. OZ Arab Media believes in sustainability and in protecting the environment, which is why we make full use of our online platforms and social media. Our team of experiences digital marketers and social media consultants allow our message to reach its target audience.

