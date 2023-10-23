Ferrari Trento Returns to Austin as the Official Toast of the Formula 1® Lenovo United States Grand Prix 2023
Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine graced the iconic F1 podium for the third year in a row at the Circuit of the Americas.
The popularity of Formula 1® in the USA is on the rise. Austin, with its dynamism and creativity, gave us a weekend to remember and a time to celebrate Italian excellence with this marvelous city.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the Official Toast of Formula 1®, was the toast of Austin once again during Formula 1® weekend. As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris celebrated their victories on the winners’ podium, they brought a touch of Italian style to the celebration. Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations through 2025.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
Formula 1® has appointed Ferrari Trento as its celebratory drink partner globally, not only because it is one of the world’s most-awarded producers of sparkling wines but also in recognition of its long and respected history. Like Formula 1®, this Italian, family-owned winery based in in the Italian Alps is a global leader in its field, having crafted its Trentodoc wines for over a century with such attention to quality as to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence. This year also marks a monumental celebration for Ferrari – its sixth win of “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” at the prestigious Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.
With an incredible lineup of events in Austin, like performances from The Killers, Queen, and Adam Lambert, and over half a billion passionate fans around the world, Formula 1® is pioneering in its field and enjoying tremendous growth of its fan base in the USA. Approximately 440,000 tickets were sold this year, reflecting a record number of fans able to enjoy the celebrations with Ferrari Trento, not only on the podium but also in the hospitality areas.
About 15,000 corks were popped on bottles of Ferrari Trentodoc throughout Texas this weekend. Off the track, wine lovers enjoyed glasses of Ferrari throughout the city and toasted at restaurants such as Cru, J. Carver Oyster Bar, and Taverna and hotels such as the Fairmont, and the Four Seasons, and the Hyatt. Those who celebrated off the track could find the Ferrari Trento at H-E-B, Total Wine & More, and Twin’s. Ferrari Trento was also selected once again for Sports Illustrated’s party, which played host to celebrities and invited guests.
“The third time's the charm, and Austin proved to be a more exhilarating weekend than ever," reflected Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento's President and CEO. "The popularity of Formula 1® in this country had been steadily on the rise, with a third USA Grand Prix in Las Vegas right around the corner. Austin, with its dynamism and creativity, gave us a weekend to remember and a time to celebrate Italian excellence with this marvelous city.”
About Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
For more information, please visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en
