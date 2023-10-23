Skill Samurai Accelerates New Zealand Expansion with Second Location in Botany Downs: Meet the Tech Leaders at the Helm
Skill Samurai expands to Botany Downs, New Zealand, with franchise partners Anand Patil and Navdeep Singh. STEM education grows Down Under!
AUCKLAND, NORTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai Accelerates New Zealand Expansion with Second Location in Botany Downs: Meet the Tech Leaders at the Helm
— Jamie Buttigieg
Skill Samurai, Australia’s leading provider of enrichment education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), is proud to announce its accelerated expansion into New Zealand with the opening of a second franchise location in Botany Downs. This strategic move comes less than two months after the successful launch of the first Skill Samurai location on Auckland's North Shore in Wairau Valley.
Skill Samurai AU/NZ CEO, Jamie Buttigieg, warmly welcomes new franchise partners, Anand Patil and Navdeep Singh, to spearhead the Botany Downs location. "Both Anand and Navdeep embody Skill Samurai's core values of hard work, integrity, and lifelong learning," states Buttigieg. "Their impressive careers in technology will undoubtedly enrich our educational offerings and strengthen our franchise community."
Anand Patil shares his enthusiasm, saying, "As technology professionals and parents, we are excited to embark on this journey with Skill Samurai. Our goal is to inspire the next generation to embrace STEM education and equip them with the skills they need for a tech-driven future. We are committed to making the Botany Downs location a hub for innovation and learning."
Navdeep Singh also share that sentiment, stating, "Joining Skill Samurai is a natural progression for us, as we have always believed in the transformative power of education. We are looking forward to introducing our students to the world of coding, mathematics, and STEM, in a fun and engaging way. Together with Skill Samurai, we aim to shape future tech leaders who will make a difference in our community."
The new Botany Downs location will offer Skill Samurai’s world-class curriculum, including After-School Coding Classes and School Holiday Camps. A standout offering is the MathCode™ Mastery program, an innovative and exclusive curriculum that merges mathematics with coding. Designed for primary school students, MathCode™ Mastery aims to make maths tuition engaging and enjoyable while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This specialised program has been designed to increase student enrolments and retention rates across Skill Samurai locations, adding another revenue stream, further strengthening the Franchise Model.
Skill Samurai continues to make strides toward its mission to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills essential for success in an increasingly tech-centric world. The company is committed to providing franchisees with the tools they need to build successful businesses that leave a lasting positive impact on their local communities.
For more information about Skill Samurai and its new Botany Downs location, please visit www.skillsamurai.co.nz
