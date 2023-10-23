Somali Speaker of the House Arrives in Washington, D.C., for High-Level talks with Congress and the Biden Administration
The Somali Speaker of the House is in Washington, D.C., for talks about joint-US-Somali interests on issues ranging from national security to trade and AGOA.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is happy to announce the arrival of His Excellency Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madoobe), The Speaker of the House of the People of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to Washington, D.C., as a guest of the United States Congress.
Von Batten-Montague-York is honored to facilitate this historic event, which will include meetings with the United States Congress and the Executive Branch of the United States Government.
The Speaker is leading a high-level delegation that includes the Hon. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle, Secretary General of the House of the People of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the Hon. Mursal M Khaliif (M.P), member of the Defense Committee of the House of the People of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
May God bless the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Somalia.
For more information, Press contact:
Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter