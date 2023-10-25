CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Naperville and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because I love how peaceful and intimate the process can be when an animal is calm and at home.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Naperville, IL and Chicago western suburbs. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Ann Gonnering
“I grew up in the Chicago Suburbs so I’m excited about our Naperville launch. I hope that every family in Chicagoland is aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’ to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “A peaceful and anxiety-free transition in the familiarity of home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian myself, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because I love how peaceful and intimate the process can be when an animal is calm and at home.” says Dr. Ann Gonnering. Dr. Gonnering received her doctorate at the veterinary school at the University of Illinois Champaign- Urbana
after obtaining her undergraduate degree there.
Dr Gonnering grew up in the Chicago suburbs and has lived most of her life around Chicago but has also spent some time living and practicing veterinary medicine in New Zealand! She became a vet for the same reason as 99% of other veterinarians, because she just loves animals! Looking back at her school work from childhood, every poem and diagram involves animals in some way. That combined with her interest in science made the choice quite clear! She decided to get into in-home euthanasia after moving back to the US from New Zealand. While practicing overseas, she first experienced in-home euthanasia and it was so peaceful and intimate that she wanted to continue to offer that service to pet parents.
Dr. Gonnering services Naperville, Chicago and western suburbs including Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Wheaton, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Saint Charles, Mount Prospect, and Glenview.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Pet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet’s website.
Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.
For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
Convenience: You don't have to worry about transportation, which can be difficult if your pet is very ill, has mobility issues, or becomes distressed while traveling to the vet clinic.
Comfort: You know your pet best and you can create the peaceful and comfortable environment that you know your pet loves.
Control: You can choose the timing and location of the euthanasia, allowing you to make the decision on your own terms.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Naperville. Group aftercare begins at $120 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 28 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
