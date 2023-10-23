Quantum Corporation Unveils Palms Oasis Condo Project in Punta Cana's White Sands Gated Community
A Gateway to Luxury in Punta Cana's White Sands. New Development Offers Serene Living.PUNTA CANA, LA ALTAGRACIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Corporation, a distinguished construction company headquartered in the coastal region of Punta Cana, is pleased to introduce their latest development, Palms Oasis, a remarkable condominium project located within the esteemed White Sands gated community in Bavaro, Punta Cana.
Quantum Corporation, staffed by a team of experienced professionals, is renowned for their expertise in delivering outstanding residential and commercial properties that transform dreams into reality. Palms Oasis stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence in the realm of real estate.
A project that is set to enhance the touristic experience in Punta Cana in multifaceted ways. It attracts a new caliber of tourists, offers unique amenities, and stimulates the local economy, all while promoting sustainability. Palms Oasis will undoubtedly contribute to Punta Cana's reputation as a premier destination for travelers seeking a combination of luxury, natural beauty, and cultural richness.
Palms Oasis is a visionary project that aligns with the principles of the Dominican Republic's CONFOTUR (Law No. 158-01) or the Law of Incentives for the Development of Tourism. This legislation offers substantial incentives to developments that promote tourism and sustainable growth. Palms Oasis, in harmony with CONFOTUR, not only enriches the touristic landscape of Punta Cana but also emphasizes sustainability. By adhering to eco-conscious construction practices and preserving the natural beauty of the coastal region, Palms Oasis contributes to the sustainable development of Punta Cana. The project's commitment to preserving the environment while enhancing the touristic experience exemplifies the synergy between luxury living and responsible tourism, ultimately benefiting both the local community and the environment.
1- Palms Oasis presents an array of amenities designed to provide a comfortable and serene living environment. The project encompasses the following features:
2- Lazy River Pool: Residents will have the opportunity to relax while floating along the meandering lazy river, surrounded by lush greenery. This tranquil feature creates an ideal escape from the daily hustle and bustle.
3- Fully Equipped Gym: Stay committed to your fitness journey with the convenience of a well-equipped gym right within the community. The gym is equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to cater to residents' exercise needs.
4- On-Site Restaurant: Residents can dine on-site, enjoying a menu of delectable dishes and refreshing beverages at the community restaurant.
The White Sands Community Experience
In addition to Palms Oasis' remarkable amenities, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the exceptional facilities offered within the White Sands gated community. These amenities include:
1- Golf Course: Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the White Sands Golf Course, a splendid venue with manicured greens and stunning fairways. Golfing can be enjoyed in close proximity to home.
2- Private Beach: White Sands residents have the privilege of a pristine private beach, offering a secluded and tranquil haven where they can relax and enjoy the sun, sand, and sea in privacy.
3- Clubhouse: The White Sands Clubhouse serves as a focal point for social activities. It is an ideal venue for special events and a space to unwind for residents.
White Sands is encircled by a selection of distinguished hotels that cater to travelers from around the globe. These hotels provide a diverse range of accommodations and are conveniently located in close proximity to White Sands. Some notable options include Ocean Blue Punta Cana, VIK Hotel Cayena Beach, and Punta Cana Princess, offering a range of amenities for visiting guests.
About Quantum Corporation:
Quantum Corporation is a leading construction company based in Punta Cana, specializing in crafting exceptional residential and commercial properties. With a team of highly experienced professionals, Quantum Corporation Punta Cana is committed to turning dreams into reality in one of the most beautiful coastal regions in the world.
About Punta Cana Villa Real Estate:
Punta Cana Villa Real Estate, a well-established and trusted player in the region's real estate market, is managing customer care and sales for Palms Oasis. Their expertise and dedication in providing exceptional service to clients align perfectly with the vision of this extraordinary project.
Victor Matos Cabrera
Punta Cana Villa Real Estate
media@puntacanavilla.com