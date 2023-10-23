Kandima Maldives and The Breakfast Club Announce a Culinary Collaboration for the First Time Ever

Kandima Maldives x The Breakfast Club Floating breakfast at Kandima Maldives Floating breakfast at Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives and the UK’s The Breakfast Club are teaming up this November for a breakfast collaboration.

KANDIMA, MALDIVES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kandima Maldives and the UK’s very own The Breakfast Club have announced a culinary collaboration for the very first time. From the 13th to the 19th of November 2023, the multi-site London eatery is taking its culinary offerings abroad, for a week-long collaboration which will include overwater breakfast deliveries, pancake creation classes, and Brunch Bingos.

Located in the Dhaalu Atoll of the Maldives, Kandima is an island resort with a three-kilometre-long white sandy beach, surrounding vegetation and clear waters. The resort has ten bars and restaurants, and a range of on-site activities, suitable for families, groups of friends, couples and solo travellers alike.

The Breakfast Club, born & bred in Soho London in 2005, has been serving up breakfast for over 18 years, making ‘Today a Good Day’ for their guests, teams and communities. With the latest branch opening at Gatwick Airport this June, London’s caf master is taking their culinary voyage to new heights, by bringing a touch of the UK to the Maldives.

This November, The Breakfast Club are teaming up with Kandima to curate a variety of hosted customer events and experiences, in a pioneering partnership. The London café and the Maldivian island resort are set to sous-chef in Kandima’s kitchens, providing guests with some signature recipes and breakfast dishes with a twist.

During the week, guests are treated to a series of events, kicking off with the Big Breakfast Boozy Brunch, a UK bottomless brunch, but Asian-inspired. This interactive Breakfast Club-style brunch affair will be hosted at Kandima’s Forbidden Bar and Sea Dragon, with panoramic Indian Ocean views. While guests feast on a menu of All-American breakfast spreads, British fry-ups, Breakfast Mai Tai’s, and Rise & Shine Mimosas, they can also enjoy a host of games and rounds of Boozy Breakfast Bingo to the sound of live retro DJ tunes.

Another offering will be The Breakfast Club’s Floating Breakfast in the guests' villa. From the 14th to the 17th of November, this room service breakfast will be up for grabs which guests can either sign up when booking their stay or order a day prior on a first-come-first-serve basis. They can start the day off with some sweet and savoury items in this curated menu, with specific munchies available for meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans alike, delivered to the villa's private pool.

Rounding off the week, the experienced team of chefs will guide a class of guests through The Breakfast Club’s Maldivian Pancake Masterclass. Offering adults and kids alike their shot at cooking, guests will follow along to create a limited-edition version of The Breakfast Club’s best-selling breakfast item, this time, infused with flavours of the sunny side of life. With a spread of toppings to personalise the plate, the best stack will receive prizes.

To find out more, visit the Kandima Maldives website.