October 22, 2023 Villar cites role of coops in improving people's life Senator Cynthia Villar recognizes the exemplary achievements of cooperatives in boosting local economic development. "No cash prize can ever sufficiently reward the very important accomplishments of cooperatives in improving people's lives, " said Villar during the opening of the Coopreneurs Avenue Bazaar 2023 in Vistamall, Taguig. The bazaar showcases the entrepreneurial skills of residents of Taguig and nearby places. It was sponsored by Simbayanan ni Maria multi-purpose Cooperative , a parish- based led by Fr. Anton Pascual of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. The Simbayanan was a recipient of various awards like the Most Outstanding Cooperative in 2019 by the Cooperative Development Authority and the Gawad Parangal Award 2019 Regional Outstanding Cooperative under the Large Billion Category?Cooperative Development Authority. "It was also one of the winners in 2015 Villar SIPAG Awards wherein P5 million in cash were given to 20 cooperatives in their annual nationwide search for outstanding organizations and community enterprises which serve as models in mitigating the country's poverty," related Villar. The Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) was established by the Villar family to improve the living condition of the poor and to give recognition to enterprises through the Villar SIPAG Awards on Poverty Reduction.??"Through this initiative, Villar SIPAG is able to acknowledge the work of cooperatives in supplementing government efforts to fight poverty," noted Villar. The Villar SIPAG Awards for Poverty Reduction was launched in August 2013. Villar, kinilala ang papel ng coops para mapabuti ang buhay ng mga tao PINURI ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang natatanging nagawa ng mga kooperatiba para palakasin ang pag-unlad ng lokal na ekonomiya. "No cash prize can ever sufficiently reward the very important accomplishments of cooperatives in improving people's lives, " ani Villar sa pagbubukas ng Coopreneurs Avenue Bazaar 2023 sa Vistamall, Taguig. Ipinakikita sa bazaar ang entrepreneurial skills ng mga residente ng Taguig at karatig lugar. Itinataguyod ito ng Simbayanan ni Maria multi-purpose Cooperative , parish- based na kooperatiba na pinapangunahan ni Fr. Anton Pascual ng Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. Tumanggap ang Simbayanan ng mga award gaya ng Most Outstanding Cooperative noong 2019 mula sa Cooperative Development Authority at ng Gawad Parangal Award 2019 Regional Outstanding Cooperative sa ilalim ng Large Billion Category?Cooperative Development Authority. "It was also one of the winners in 2015 Villar SIPAG Awards wherein P5 million in cash were given to 20 cooperatives in their annual nationwide search for outstanding organizations and community enterprises which serve as models in mitigating the country's poverty," pahayag pa ni Villar.