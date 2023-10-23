The Right Way to Clean and Maintain Upholstery from a Professional Upholstery Cleaning Company
With many different products for upholstery cleaning, the question is: what is the best way to clean upholstery? Hear the answer from a local expert.
We regularly share ways to clean and maintain upholstery. Professional cleaning is absolutely essential, and the maintenance performed between services helps keep the upholstery beautiful”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so many different cleaning solutions, DIY methods, and various rental machines available, it's hard to determine the right way to clean upholstery. This is especially trye when each piece of furniture is different and what might work for one, might not for another. Aside from checking the manufacturers tag for their recommended cleaning process, what else is there?
— Peter, owner of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
Speaking with local upholstery cleaning expert JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, the various methods of spot cleaning and full treatment have been outlined and explained.
There are two specific methods to choose from, and both will be listed on the furniture tag. One is steam cleaning, the other is dry cleaning. The tag might have a third option, which means no cleaning. As the name suggests, steam cleaning uses water, while dry cleaning does not.
Upholstery steam cleaning is the most recommended way to clean upholstery, though that does depend on the type of fabric. Steam cleaning uses hot steam and high pressure to bloom fibers, extract dust and dirt, and produce clean fabric. The powerful extraction from the cleaning machine is able to extract not just the steam from the cleaning itself, but the dirt and other staining materials.
This method is good for those who have pets because it will help to remove pet hair, dander, and other allergens that can be trapped in furniture. It's also a good choice for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.
Upholstery steam cleaning is not recommended for delicate fabrics such as silk. In these cases, dry cleaning is a better option. Dry cleaning uses solvents to break down oils and dirt. It's a good choice for delicate fabrics, but it can be more expensive than other methods.
If you're not sure which method to use, it's always best to consult a professional upholstery cleaner. When looking for "upholstery cleaner near me" consider a team that is able to assess the specific fabric and help recommend the best method for cleaning.
For more information about the best way to clean upholstery, Peter at JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care recommends to follow their blog. "We want our clients and neighbors to be as informed as possible, so we regularly provide information regarding ways to clean and maintain upholstery and the various floor surfaces in their homes. Professional cleaning is absolutely essential, and the maintenance our clients perform between our services helps to keep the upholstery in beautiful condition."
Peter Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
+ +1 818-263-9314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other