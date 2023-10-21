Waterblast Festival Hires a New Event Safety Director
Janet Sellery is No Longer on the Advisors and Safety Board of Waterblast FestivalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOGOLive has announced early this afternoon that event safety professional Janet Sellery is officially disconnected from the Waterblast Festival.
The decision has been made after several misunderstandings between Sellery and the founding members.
Sellery was initially approached a few months ago by one of the festival founders in regards this specific beach festival and if she would be willing to join the team and help us bring the project to life, to which she said yes and eventually put on hold by the founder until we were on the final stages of the planning phase, which includes event permit, sponsors, food vendors onboarding, etc
Due to miscommunication between all parties, the founders decided to part ways with Sellery and no longer have her on board of the Waterblast Festival. An experienced expert in event safety will be brought on board to replace Sellery.
The Waterblast Festival is a music and water-themed festival held on beaches all around the world.
The festival is inspired by Songkran, the big holiday water festival in Thailand and the rebranded version of our annual water festival in Asia.
Songkran in Thai means to ‘move’ or ‘change place’. At some point in Thailand’s history, Songkran integrated with the Water Festival, which historically occurred on the day when the sun changed position in the zodiac. The Thai people believe that water is spiritually purifying; it cleanses grievances from the past year and blesses you with fortune and happiness for the year ahead.
