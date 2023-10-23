BWISE Solutions Exclusive Webinar: “In-depth Comparison Between SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite”

Difference Between SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite We are BWISE Solutions, delivering the highest level of Distribution Efficiency in a world-class global, end-to-end, ERP solution

A Webinar Where Businesses Can Learn the Key Differences Between SAP Business One and NetSuite. Learn What ERP Fits your Growing Business.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWISE Solutions , a provider of ERP and WMS solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar titled " In-depth Comparison Between SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite" The webinar is scheduled to take place on October 26, 2023, PT from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will be accessible to participants worldwide.In the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, two giants stand tall, vying for supremacy – SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite. BWISE invites everyone for this exclusive and insightful webinar as BWISE delves deep into the world of ERP solutions and conducts an up-to-date comparison of these two titans to help businesses make informed decisions necessary for the growth of their business.Webinar Details:- Date: October 26, 2023- Time: 11 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.- Duration: 1 Hour for the webinar | 15 minutes for question and answer- Platform: ZoomAgenda and Highlight:1. Discover the latest features and updates in SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite, and how they can transform business processes.2. Learn about each ERP's integration capabilities and the broader ecosystem, including third-party apps and extensions.3. Gain valuable insights into the ease of implementation, customization, and scalability of both systems.4. Uncover the real costs associated with SAP Business One and Oracle NetSuite, including licensing, maintenance, and support.5. Get a step-by-step guide on how to assess your business needs and choose the right ERP system that aligns with your long-term goals.6. Q&A Session: Get your burning questions answered by our expert panelistsFeatured Speakers:- Allan LessingVice President of Sales and Operations at BWISE, with a remarkable 30+ years of experience in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), manufacturing, and distribution.- Bill GreenSenior Consultant, 18+ years as an entrepreneur working with small to medium businesses in the Point of Sales and Distribution industry.- Kate LoinKate is APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) with over 15 years of hands-on expertise in implementing, customizing, and optimizing SAP solutions for organizations across various industries.- Mady LessingMarketing Director at BWISE, with over 20 years of expertise in ERP, Strategic Marketing, Sales, and Marketing Management.About BWISE Solutions:BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE, provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.

What Sets BWISE Apart from other ERP Solution