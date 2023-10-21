Escape the cold this winter at The Buccaneer Resort in St. Croix
More than $1,000 in airfare credits and free nights at the legendary Caribbean ResortST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, St. Croix’s most celebrated and historic property, invites consumers to participate in the “Experience St. Croix: A Vibe Like No Other” promotion, now extended well into the new year. Guests who book a minimum stay of five nights directly with The Buccaneer will receive up to US$500 in airfare credits per room and one free night. Bookings must be made by December 31, 2023, for travel from now through February 28, 2024.
St. Croix is renowned for its culinary scene within the U.S. Virgin Islands, featuring various food festivals, tours and events throughout the year, as well as diverse international dining experiences. St. Croix also offers some of the Caribbean’s finest diving. With over 500 fish species and 40 types of coral, the underwater world teems with life, including sea turtles, spotted eagle rays, sea horses, pufferfish, and reef sharks. It is the only place in the Caribbean where you can explore a wreck, wall, pier and reef all in a single day.
As the U.S. Virgin Islands is a U.S. territory, passports are not required for U.S. citizens to enter the tropical paradise. Major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, offer nonstop flights from major cities in the United States to St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport.
Offered through a promotional partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, the airfare credits apply to guests over 16 years of age and are limited to two $250 credits per room. This offer does not apply to current reservations and must be packaged as air and hotel with back-to-back room nights. A five (5) night minimum stay is required. Bookings without purchase of a flight to St. Croix do not qualify. Blackout dates apply.
To take advantage of the “Experience St. Croix: A Vibe Like No Other” promotion, bookings must be made directly with The Buccaneer via telephone (1-800-255-3881), email (reservations@thebuccaneer.com) or via the hotel’s booking engine using the promotion code VIBE2023 by December 31, 2023.
With stunning views in every direction, The Buccaneer is situated on 340 acres of oceanfront playground encompassing an 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, three beaches, two pools, water sports, three restaurants, a full-service spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
For more information on the “Experience St. Croix: A Vibe Like No Other” promotion, visit https://www.thebuccaneer.com/offers/st-croix-a-vibe-like-no-other-air-credit-promotion.
