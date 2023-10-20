Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,981 in the last 365 days.

EU4Digital: Join the DESI Accelerator regional event on 31 October

Representatives of institutions that collect Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) related indicators in the Eastern partner countries are invited to participate in an EU4Digital Facility event online on 31 October 2023. 

In the event, experts from the EU4Digital Digital Skills thematic area will present analysis of DESI implementation in the Eastern Partnership, discuss regional and national recommendations around the adoption of full DESI measurement, and reflect on insights and milestones from the EU4Digital DESI Accelerator activity, launched in May 2023. 

DESI represents a set of indicators to track the evolution of four major areas in the digital progress of economies and societies in the European Union: human capital, integration of digital technology, digital public services and connectivity. 

The EU4Digital DESI Accelerator targets three of the four DESI dimensions in the Eastern Partnership, not including connectivity. It is anticipated that the Eastern partner countries will establish full DESI indicator collection and related methodological changes. This will enable them to gather data in line with EU best practices and incorporate more accurate digital performance-related data in their national strategies. 

During the event, results of a gap analysis of Eastern partner countries’ DESI implementations to date will be presented. 

To participate, please request an invitation from eu4digital@lt.ey.com. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Digital: Join the DESI Accelerator regional event on 31 October

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more