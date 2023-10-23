Philidelphia Police Department Retains ProFirst Training to Provide Background Investigations Consulting
We are honored to be entrusted by the Philadelphia Police Department to enhance their background investigation processes.”PHILIDELPHIA, PA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProFirst Training and Consulting, a leading provider of law enforcement training and consulting services, is proud to announce that they were asked by the Philadelphia Police Department to conduct a comprehensive study of their background investigations unit.
ProFirst Training and Consulting conducted a meticulous three-week comprehensive study of the Philadelphia Police Department’s current practices, policies, and procedures. Leveraging their expertise, ProFirst Training also developed a structured 24-hour training program to enhance the skills of the PPD investigators and command staff assigned to the Recruitment and Background Unit. The training was designed to ensure compliance with industry best practices and federal and state laws, and it provided structured selection policies and procedures developed during the consultation to ensure the highest standards in background investigations.
“We are honored to be entrusted by the Philadelphia Police Department to enhance their background investigation processes,” said John Pallas, Director at ProFirst Training and Consulting. “Our team of experts conducted an in-depth analysis for command staff and developed a targeted training program to equip the investigators with the knowledge and skills required for thorough and effective background investigations.”
The collaboration between ProFirst Training and Consulting and the Philadelphia Police Department highlights ProFirst’s reputation for excellence in providing specialized training and consulting services to law enforcement agencies. The partnership aimed to strengthen the PPD’s commitment to community safety and maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
ProFirst Training and Consulting is renowned for its innovative and practical training solutions, enabling law enforcement agencies to adapt to evolving challenges and industry standards. By partnering with ProFirst, the Philadelphia Police Department is poised to elevate its background investigation practices, ensuring a rigorous and thorough evaluation of candidates during the recruitment process.
