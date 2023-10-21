Highway 97 closes for two hours next week

CANADA, October 21 - Work to stabilize the rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland is moving into the next phase, which involves blasting rock to reduce the hazard.

To ensure the safety of drivers and workers, the highway will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 24, 2023, as ministry crews undertake blasting operations.

Additional blasting will be carried out throughout the rest of October and November. More information about further closures will be provided closer to the time of the closures, which will be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible.

The intent of the blasting is to remove slide mass, which could otherwise affect the road. After slide mass is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter.

The section of Highway 97 was closed on Aug. 28, 2023, after a significant rockslide. It was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 11, and to two lanes of traffic on Sept. 21.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. The maintenance contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public. Detours around the slide area on Trout Main and the 201 Forest Service Roads will also be maintained and remain open. If using the detour routes, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/