Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia His Highness Mohammed bin Salman

CANADA, October 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. The Prime Minister condemned the horrific attack against Israeli civilians, as well as the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, and the ongoing hostage situation. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s longstanding support for a two-state solution and for the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

The two leaders expressed their deep concerns with the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza and stressed the importance that all parties protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas.

The two leaders discussed the regional security implications of the current situation and efforts toward de-escalation to prevent further deaths of innocent civilians.

The leaders discussed the Canada-Saudi Arabia relationship and looked forward to their next meeting.