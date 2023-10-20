Message for U.S. Citizens: Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate General Lahore

Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Event: Traffic Disruptions Due to Political Rally and Possible Demonstrations

Traffic disruptions are likely to occur throughout Lahore this afternoon, Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, due to planned demonstrations and political rallies. The Consulate is authorizing remote work for most staff Friday afternoon, October 20, but remains open. Some U.S. mission personnel movements will be restricted or altered. We encourage U.S. citizens to limit unnecessary travel on October 20-21, as well as to avoid large gatherings and always remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Actions to Take:

Avoid areas of large public gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

+(92) (42) 3603 4000 U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

https://pk.usembassy.gov

+(92)(51) 201-4000 Contact: https://pk.usembassy.gov U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

+(92)(21) 3527 5000 U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 20 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert