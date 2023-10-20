Two Arrested, Drugs Seized Following Nashville Drug Investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and firearms.

Over a several-month period, TBI drug agents and agents with HIDTA began an investigation into a drug operation where methamphetamine was being purchased within the Davidson County area. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Reynaldo Daniel Vallejo as an individual involved in the drug distribution. On October 19th, after a brief pursuit, Vallejo was taken into custody, and was found to be in possession of a resale amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. TBI drug agents and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division narcotics detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence on Allen Road, where they located various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl/ heroin, firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash, along with assorted drug paraphernalia. Another individual, Luak Mayall Tut, was found inside the home, attempting to destroy evidence.

On Thursday, Agents arrested Vallejo (DOB 04/04/1996) and Tut (DOB 06/12/1998), charging each with Possession for Resale Methamphetamine, Possession for Resale Fentanyl, Possession for Resale Cocaine, and Possession for Resale Marijuana. Additionally, Vallejo was charged with Evading Arrest, and Tut was charged with Tampering with Evidence. They were booked into the Davidson County Jail. Reynaldo Vallejo’s bond was set at $85,000, and Luak Tut’s bond was set at $50,000.