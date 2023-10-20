Regional quarantine issued in Union County following confirmation of HPAI

On October 19, 2023, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Union County. The affected flock included approximately 100 chickens.

Because the flock owners sell poultry products to the public, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) classifies the birds as a poultry flock rather than a backyard flock. Federal and international disease control regulations require the state veterinarian to issue a regional quarantine for all HPAI detections in flocks defined by WOAH as “poultry”. The purpose of the quarantine is to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area giving state and federal officials time to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist.

The quarantine encompasses much of the area between the communities of Looking Glass, Gulling, and Minam in Northeastern Oregon. For your convenience, ODA provides an online map of the quarantined areas in Oregon. People may also enter their address using the online tool to determine whether their property is included in the quarantine area. ODA will lift the quarantine as regional surveillance is completed.

All of the birds from the affected flock are deceased and did not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked.

ODA advises commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be immediately reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

El 19 de octubre de 2023, el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Oregon, ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmaron la primera detección de influenza aviar altamente patógena (en inglés: highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI) en una bandada no comercial en el condado de Union. La bandada afectada incluía aproximadamente 100 gallinas.

Debido a que los propietarios de la bandada venden productos avícolas al público, la Organización Mundial de Sanidad Animal (en inglés: World Organisation for Animal Health, WOAH) clasifica a las aves como una bandada avícola y no como una bandada de patio trasero. Las normas federales e internacionales de control de enfermedades exigen que el veterinario del estado decrete una cuarentena regional para todas las detecciones de HPAI en bandadas definidas por la WOAH como “aves de corral.” El propósito de la cuarentena es impedir el movimiento de aves de corral y productos avícolas dentro de la zona afectada, dando tiempo a los funcionarios estatales y federales para llevar a cabo la vigilancia para asegurar que no existan casos adicionales de HPAI.

La cuarentena abarca gran parte del área entre las comunidades de Looking Glass, Gulling, y Minam en el noreste de Oregon.El ODA proporciona un mapa en línea de los sitios en cuarentena en Oregon. Las personas también pueden ingresar su dirección para determinar si su propiedad está incluida en el área de cuarentena. El ODA levantará la cuarentena a medida que se complete la vigilancia regional.

Todas las aves de la bandada afectado han fallecido y no entraron en el sistema alimentario. No hay un problema inmediato de salud pública debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. La influenza aviar no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los productos de huevo, que siguen siendo seguros para comer. Como siempre, tanto las aves de corral silvestres y las domésticas deben prepararse y cocinarse adecuadamente.

ODA aconseja a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de bandadas de patio trasero que estén atentos con las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. Reducir o eliminar el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domésticas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de esta enfermedad.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente a ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada en el patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza – Spanish.