Macon County Public Library System Receives Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Ken Yager, Representative Kelly Keisling and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Macon County Public Library System with a $3,241 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide digital literacy training and broadband services for their patrons and a $3,481 Technology Grant for desktops, laptops, software and a projector.

"I am pleased the Macon County Public Library System has been awarded this grant for desktops, laptops, software and a projector," said Sen. Yager. "This investment ensures our library continues to serve the needs of our community in the digital age. I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support."

"The Macon County Public Library System provides access to a variety of valuable services and materials," said Rep. Keisling. "These grants will ensure it is best equipped to meet the needs of the community. I am thankful for the Secretary of State’s office continued partnership and support of these efforts."

TOP and Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, more than $325,440 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to 56 public libraries, and $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 103 public libraries across Tennessee.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to join Sen. Yager and Rep. Keisling to present the Macon County Public Library System with these grants administered by the Library & Archives," said Secretary Hargett. "Both grants will enhance the library's capabilities to meet the technological needs of its patrons. I appreciate Sen. Yager and Rep. Keisling’s support of public libraries."

TOP grants are supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

Technology Grants are funded by the Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.