Millard Oakley Public Library Receives Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Ken Yager, Representative Ed Butler and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Millard Oakley Public Library with a $4,880 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide digital literacy training and broadband services for their patrons and a $1,650 Technology Grant for new desktop computers and monitors.

"I am pleased to announce the Millard Oakley Public Library has been awarded a grant for desktop computers and monitors," said Sen. Yager. "Computer access is an important community benefit offered by our libraries, allowing residents to connect with others, conduct business and complete their educations. I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support."

"The Millard Oakley Library is a valuable asset to our community," said Rep. Butler. "These grants will help further increase access to the valuable services and materials that it offers. Overton County will benefit from this investment, and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for their support."

TOP and Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, more than $325,440 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to 56 public libraries, and $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 103 public libraries across Tennessee.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to join Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler to present the Millard Oakley Public Library with these grants administered by the Library & Archives," said Secretary Hargett. "Both grants will enhance the library's capabilities to meet the technological needs of its patrons. I appreciate Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler’s support of public libraries."

TOP grants are supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

Technology Grants are funded by the Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.