Governments come together to build flood resilience in Nooksack, Sumas watersheds

CANADA, October 20 - MLA Rick Glumac, Premier’s Liaison for the Pacific Northwest –

“We know that flooding and other natural disasters don’t recognize borders – that’s why this cross-border, multi-government agreement is so essential. The Transboundary Flood Initiative is made possible by the willingness of all affected parties to come together to reach long-term solutions to protect communities, fish habitat and ecosystems, local farmers and food producers, and critical infrastructure.”

Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford –

“As we approach two years since the devastating November 2021 flood, it’s more important than ever that we work together to find solutions that better protect our residents, transportation and trade routes, as well as the agriculture sector, which supports the Pacific Northwest’s food system from similar flooding in the future. This collaborative framework, and most importantly the actions that are to follow, are a significant step in mitigating the flooding risk on both sides of the border, and we are eager to work with all our partners on developing this plan and increasing the flood resiliency of all our communities.”

RoseMary LeClair, chairwoman, Nooksack Tribe –

“The November 2021 flooding was very destructive and we are committing to jointly reducing future flood risks and to measurably improving water quality and ecosystem health in the Nooksack and Sumas watersheds. We look forward to working with our friends and relatives on both sides of the border to achieve these goals.”

Lummi Nation –

“The Lummi Indian Business Council has been working to build flood mitigation and flood reliance on and near the Reservation for decades. This includes protecting people, infrastructure, natural and cultural resources. We think there are many different actions that will be needed to build flood-resilient communities, especially considering that climate change is making big floods more frequent and more severe. These actions require good co-ordination and communication, and the Transboundary Flood Initiative is dedicated to this effort.”

Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom County executive –

“Keeping our people safe, protecting property and preserving our livelihoods and cultures are the most basic responsibilities of government. This agreement is important because it provides a collaborative framework for resolving our shared flooding issues and preparing ourselves for a future where extreme weather events may become more frequent. For the past two years, our technical experts have been busy working on solutions, and with this agreement in place we have a clear pathway for aligning our values, strategies and plans on both sides of the border.”