Advertising Industry Announces OneVoice! Campaign to Advance Positive Perceptions
The MediaVillage Education Foundation announced the launch of the OneVoice! marketing campaign at the annual D-E-I-B Leadership Gathering in New York City.
The OneVoice! campaign is the only industry-wide advocacy initiative focused on growth. We’re proud to represent a community that is a vital contributor to economic health and cultural well-being.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MediaVillage Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing positive perceptions of advertising-supported media, announced the launch of the OneVoice! marketing campaign last week at the annual D-E-I-B Leadership Gathering in New York City. This industry-wide initiative is designed to foster a positive, innovative, and inclusive environment within the advertising and media ecosystem and positive perceptions of advertising’s societal, cultural and business contributions.
— Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage.org
OneVoice! represents a significant step forward in MediaVillage's mission to connect, educate, and inspire professionals across the advertising and media landscape. With the support of the advertising community, this campaign introduces a range of resources and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms to amplify its message of unity and growth.
Central to the OneVoice! campaign is the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange—a platform where over 80 media companies, agencies, and thought leaders currently host dedicated educational content platforms. This content is created by corporate contributors, MediaVillage journalists, video interview hosts, industry professionals, educators and students who utilize MediaVillage’s free thought leadership self-publishing platform (B2B Thought Leadership, Analysis & Community: MediaVillage). All content is curated and accessible for free at MediaVillage.org and through free email subscriptions.
The OneVoice! campaign is bolstered by MediaVillage's content recommendation engine at MeetingPrep.ai. This unique, vertical-industry B2B search engine is a valuable resource for professionals and all those seeking job opportunities in the advertising and media sector.
The OneVoice! campaign is an integral part of MediaVillage's AdvancingDiversity.org programs. These initiatives include a free resume submission portal, actively used by the industry to fill job openings; several talent outreach and development programs including a college loan relief and continuing education fund; and the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors. The annual Hall of Honors Induction Experience, to be hosted at Hall des Lumiėres in New York City on April 11, 2024, celebrates companies and leaders that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing diversity within the marketing, advertising, and media community. The 2024 inductees include General Motors, McDonald’s Corporation, Mattel, Inc, Reckitt, Disney Advertising, A+E Networks, Horizon Media, MAGNA Global, Alma Advertising, Walton Isaacson, AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, FUTURE NOW, Bold Culture and the ANA Alliance for Inclusion and Multicultural Marketing.
What sets the OneVoice! campaign apart is its singular focus on business growth. In an industry facing economic, technological, generational, and competitive challenges, growth has been on a downward trend for over a decade. The campaign is a long-term commitment to coalesce all companies, organizations, and educators across the advertising-supported media ecosystem with “one voice” focused on reversing negative trends, investing in solutions, and creating positive perceptions both within and outside the industry.
The OneVoice! campaign will utilize exclusive research conducted by The Myers Report, a respected marketing intelligence company with 40 years of experience. Funded by the advertising community, The Myers Report assesses perceptions, tracks psychological safety and job satisfaction concerns, forecasts technological and generational trends, and recommends solutions for business and talent development.
In a rapidly changing industry, the OneVoice! campaign emphasizes the importance of advertising-supported media as an exciting, innovative, and future-focused sector. It underscores the importance of a unified investment in advancing a positive environment of belonging, validating the growth opportunity for investors, and underscoring the fundamental value for marketers whose advertising budgets drive the industry forward.
Jack Myers, a 50-year veteran of the media industry and founder of the MediaVillage Education Foundation and AdvancingDiversity.org, commented: “In the marketing ecosystem, there are more than 100 trade and marketing organizations, each appropriately focused on the self-interest of its members. The OneVoice! campaign is the only industry-wide advocacy initiative focused on growth for all these constituents. We’re proud to represent with clear purpose and strategic focus a community that is a vital contributor to economic health and cultural well-being. We invite all those who share our commitment to join us in supporting the OneVoice! campaign as we work together to reshape perceptions, drive innovation, and ensure a thriving future for advertising-supported media.”
About the MediaVillage Education Foundation:
The MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing positive perceptions of advertising-supported media. We connect, educate, and inspire professionals across the advertising and media ecosystem, fostering growth and inclusivity within the industry. Learn more at www.AboutMediaVillage.com.
