Governor Lujan Grisham to lead clean hydrogen trade mission to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will lead a business and trade mission to Australia on Sunday to participate in the Asia Pacific Hydrogen 2023 Summit and meet with manufacturing companies interested in expanding to New Mexico.

The governor will make an economic development announcement around clean hydrogen during the mission. At the summit, she will speak on a panel titled “Regional Collaboration & Trade from Asia-Pacific to the World” on October 26. The governor will also meet with several Australian and regional public officials and business leaders one-on-one.

“I’m looking forward to introducing the fourth global company this year to announce investments in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Our thriving business climate is attracting businesses the world over, and these investments will bring higher-paying jobs, continued economic stability, and greater economic opportunity to New Mexicans.”

The Asia Pacific Hydrogen 2023 Summit is sponsored by the Sustainable Energy Council in partnership with the Australian Hydrogen Council and supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and New South Wales Government.

The Governor will travel with an official delegation which includes First Gentleman Manny Cordova, Deputy Chief of Operations Caroline Buerkle, Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney, Environment Department Communications Director Matthew Maez, Economic Development Department Director Mark Roper, New Mexico Partnership President Melinda Allen and New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Rob Black, Avangrid Director of Innovation Enrique Bosch, XTO Energy/Exxon Mobil Issues and Advocacy Representative Jennifer Bradfute, Western States and Tribal Nations Energy Initiative Chairman Jason Sandel, and HyVisory Inc. Managing Director Stewart Stewart.

More information about how members of the media can participate will be available soon.