Celebrity Barber Craig Whitely Launches Heartfelt Fatherhood Commercial With Men's Grooming Brand
Highlighting the importance of fatherhood, Craig Whitely introduces a poignant ad campaign alongside an innovative grooming collection tailored for today's man.
I created this commercial as a tribute to all the fathers out there. Your sons see you, value you, and cherish moments with you. Even the smallest ones count. Take the time.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Whitely, professionally known as “Craig the Barber,” is a renowned entrepreneur and the driving force behind Burke Avenue Men’s Skin Care. But he's not just a barber; he's a passionate advocate for fatherhood.
Burke Avenue, named after the first street his Jamaican-transplanted family called home in America, represents a commitment to excellence in the grooming industry. As the Men's Grooming Award Winner and CEO, Whitely is unveiling a moving new commercial that underscores the profound connection between fatherhood and his exceptional skincare products.
The premiere of Whitely's new commercial marks a momentous occasion. He invites the world to join him on a journey celebrating the vital role of a father in their lives. This commercial showcases the shared bonding moments between fathers and their sons, capturing the essence of guidance, mentorship, and love.
Burke Avenue's grooming product line stands at the heart of this extraordinary commercial, redefining the standard for men's skincare. The spotlight is on the Burke Avenue Moisturizing Shave Cream, with its promise that users “will feel the difference.” This innovative product is free from sulfates, parabens, and alcohol, making it hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types. Furthermore, it boasts an unprecedented concentration—four times the typical amount—of nourishing oils and butters like Avocado Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter, ensuring deep hydration and rejuvenation. Patrons of Burke Avenue report smoother skin, no skin irritations, or stubborn beard shadows. This shave cream aids skin repair during and after shaving for a healthy, well-groomed appearance.
The rave reviews for Burke Avenue's Moisturizing Shave Cream speak for themselves. As Cleveland F. attests, "Easy to apply, no clumping between blades…you don't need much to get the job done. No competing scent, priced right, and ships on time, every time. I recommend this product without reservation."
Burke Avenue's "3-in-1 Daily Moisturizer" adds to the brand's allure. It's a versatile product designed for repair, restoration, and hydration. Simple, healthy, and minimalistic, it fits seamlessly into any daily grooming routine. Moreover, this moisturizer doubles as an aftershave balm, positioning it as a singular solution for post-shave care, simplifying skincare needs for its users.
Whitely's dedication to family is evident in the commercial, highlighting the balance between personal and business responsibilities. He shares, "I created this commercial as a tribute to all the fathers out there. Your sons see you, value you, and cherish moments with you. Even the smallest ones count. Take the time."
Shaving is more than just a routine—it's an art, a "rite of passage" passed down from fathers to sons, including non-biological father figures who leave a lasting positive impact. Often, their contributions go unnoticed. In this tradition, Burke Avenue's Moisturizing Shave Cream plays a pivotal role. Photographer and Director Eli Meir Kaplan, who captured the essence of the commercial, shares, "A father teaching his son how to shave is one of those classic dad memories that stays with us forever. The look and feel of Burke Avenue products is something special that many fathers would be proud to use during a teachable moment with their sons. I'm thrilled we were able to tell a story about that moment."
Join Craig Whitely and Burke Avenue in celebrating the timeless bond between fathers and sons and experience the transformative impact of Burke Avenue's grooming products on men's skincare routines.
Close Shaves and Closer Bonds: A Father-Son Journey