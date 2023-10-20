Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Hosts Roundtable on Military and Veterans Affairs

TAMPA, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez held a roundtable highlighting Governor DeSantis’ ongoing investments to support military service members and veterans in Florida. Through her initiative ‘LG on Mission,’ the Lt. Governor will meet with veterans in every corner of the state and discuss how the administration can continue to put their needs at the forefront. Florida is the most military-friendly state in the nation and is home to nearly 1.5 million veterans, the third-largest veteran population in the country. Watch the roundtable here. “I am proud be part of an administration that prioritizes and honors military service. Over the last five years, Governor DeSantis has allocated historic funding and enacted significant and meaningful legislation to ensure our military and veteran communities have the support they and their families deserve,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I was honored to host today’s roundtable to hear from our active-duty military communities and our veterans regarding ongoing issues. The Governor and I will continue to find new ways to support those who have served as we look forward to the 2024 legislative session.” “The Florida National Guard is grateful for the continuous support from the Governor and the legislature to help us achieve and sustain readiness for our force,” said Florida National Guard Adjutant General John Haas. “Without a doubt, the funding we’ve received over the past five years for critical construction and maintenance, higher education for our soldiers and airmen, and recruiting incentives has been the best we’ve had in decades.” “I thank Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez for bringing us together for her ‘LG On Mission’ initiative,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell. “Today’s roundtable is an outstanding opportunity to highlight the many veteran-related services and benefits Florida’s nearly 1.5 million veterans have earned because of their honorable service to our nation. Since 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has committed hundreds of millions of ‎dollars to our department, helping to ‎create a ‎positive future for our nation’s heroes and their families. Because of the Governor’s leadership and his administration’s focus on enhanced veterans’ advocacy, Florida is the most veteran sought-after and veteran-friendly state in the ‎nation.”‎ “Florida remains the most veteran-ready state in which work and live thanks to the support and backing of Governor DeSantis by investing over $8 million into career, SkillBridge, and entrepreneurship training,” said Veterans Florida Director Joe Marino. “Using the SkillBridge program, Veterans Florida aligns the unique experience and skills of veterans from around the world with the needs of Florida employers, attracting nearly 200 veterans from other states who now call Florida home. For veterans pursuing self-employment, we offer training and support for those starting or growing their own business through local partners. In total, we have placed or trained nearly 2,000 veterans who now call Florida home in just the past four years. The steadfast support from Governor DeSantis helps to make this one-on-one support a successful tool in keeping our state growing and thriving.” “I believe the work being done by Governor DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Nuñez, and the legislature is instrumental in supporting our servicemembers, veterans, and their families,” said Senator Danny Burgess. “As an Army Reserve Major myself, Florida continues to show active servicemembers and veterans why Florida is the most military-friendly state in the country.” “As a prior U.S. Army servicemember, I understand just how important it is to give back to our active servicemembers, veterans, and their families. It’s been an honor to champion military and veteran issues over the last three years in the Florida House of Representatives,” said Representative Michelle Salzman. “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for always supporting Florida’s men and women in uniform.” Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation. In 2023 alone, Governor DeSantis signed eight bills to support Florida’s military members and their families. The roundtable highlighted Governor DeSantis’ commitment to current servicemembers, their families, and our veteran population. Participants discussed recruitment and retention, facility investments, programs and benefits established to support our aging-veteran populations, workforce opportunities for servicemembers entering the workforce, our legislative successes, and future opportunities.