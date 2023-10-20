Role of ciliopathy protein TMEM107 in eye development: insights from a mouse model and retinal organoid

Here, we used mouse embryos, retinal organoids, and retinal cell culture models to closely investigate the role of TMEM107 in eye development. We found that Tmem107 is specifically enriched in the neural retina (NR) during mouse eye development. Its loss leads to the distinctive ocular phenotypes associated with primary cilia defects, including microphthalmia and anophthalmia; and altered expression of crucial transcription factors involved in eye development. TMEM107-deficient human retinal organoid model enabled us to determine its role in the human retina, and it also allowed us to study the role of this gene in neural retina formation without any influence of surrounding or closely associated eye structures and tissues including the brain or surface ectoderm. We found that TMEM107-deficient retinal organoids largely corroborated the results from the mouse model, failing to form neural retina structures and exhibiting primary cilia defects. Finally, using the retinal cell culture model, we found that TMEM107 is critical for SHH signaling and its loss aberrantly up-regulates the SHH pathway. Taken together, our findings suggest that TMEM107 plays a crucial role in eye development and SHH signaling in both mice and humans, providing a better understanding of eye abnormalities that may potentially lead to therapeutic interventions for related conditions.

Taken together, our results indicate that the absence of TMEM107 leads to the following: (I) failure to form primary cilia in retinal pigmented epithelial cells, (II) aberrant up-regulation of the Shh pathway demonstrated by the up-regulation of GLI1, GLI2, and GLI3 FL, (III) incapability of TMEM107 −/− cells to respond to SAG treatment, because lack of cilia, and (IV) increased level of SHH ligands in vivo.

The aberrant Shh signaling in TMEM107 −/− cells could be explained by altered primary cilia formation that we, indeed, also observed in TMEM107 −/− retinal organoids. To test this, we stained ARPE-19 cells for the ciliary marker ARL13B. WT and TMEM107 +/− formed primary cilia, whereas TMEM107 −/− completely failed to form these structures ( Fig 6D and E ). To test SHH activation, we used the SAG treatment approach as described above, and assessed in situ localization of other critical Shh players SMO and GLI2. Immunofluorescence staining revealed that upon SAG treatment SMO localizes into the primary cilia and GLI2 becomes up-regulated and localized into nuclei of WT and TMEM107 +/− cells. TMEM107 −/− failed to form primary cilia and GLI2 was up-regulated even in the absence of SAG ( Fig 6D and E ).

(A) Expression of GLI1 and PTCH1 in WT, TMEM107 +/− , and TMEM107 −/− ARPE-19 cells, as demonstrated using RT–qPCR; Paired, two-tailed t test; n.s. = non-significant; n = 3. (B, C) Expression of GLI1 and PTCH1 upon SAG treatment in WT, TMEM107 +/− , and TMEM107 −/− ARPE-19 cells, as demonstrated using RT–qPCR; Paired, two-tailed t test; n.s., nonsignificant; n = 3. (D) Expression of ARL13B (green) and GLI2 (red) upon SAG treatment in WT, TMEM107 −/− , and TMEM107 +/− ARPE-19 cells, as demonstrated using immunofluorescence staining. (E) Expression of ARL13B (red) and SMO (green) upon SAG treatment in WT, TMEM107 −/− , and TMEM107 +/− ARPE-19 cells. Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI (blue).

First, we assessed the expression of the crucial components of the Shh pathway GLI1 and PTCH1 using RT–qPCR. Whereas there was no significant difference in PTCH1 expression between WT and mutant cells, we detected ∼15-fold up-regulation of GLI1 expression in TMEM107 −/− cells ( Fig 6A ), indicating an aberrant activation of the Shh pathway in the absence of TMEM107. To confirm the activation of the Shh pathway and to reveal whether ARPE-19 cells possess the functional Shh pathway, we treated the cells using Shh activator smoothened agonist (SAG). Upon SAG treatment, WT and TMEM107 +/− cells up-regulated the expression of GLI1 and PTCH1 by ∼twofold, but TMEM107 −/− cells failed to up-regulate GLI1 and PTCH1 ( Fig 6B and C ). Therefore, high GLI1 expression and no response to SAG treatment of TMEM107 −/− cells indicate that the Shh pathway is aberrantly activated in TMEM107 −/− cells and that TMEM107 is critical for Shh signaling.

The evident association of primary cilia disruption with eye phenotypes in all our TMEM107 −/− models prompted us to proceed with the analysis of the effects of TMEM107 loss at the molecular level. Because the function of the Shh pathway fully relies on the formation of primary cilium ( Huangfu & Anderson, 2005 ), we aimed to closely investigate the effects of TMEM107 loss on this signaling pathway. Retinal organoids do not represent a suitable model to specifically address affected molecular pathways in individual cells, because of the heterogeneity of different cell types they contain, therefore it is challenging to study signaling pathways using an organoid model. We, therefore, used the ARPE-19 cell line, derived from retinal pigmented epithelium, to address the effects of TMEM107 loss on the Shh pathway by generating ARPE-19 TMEM107 −/− and TMEM107 +/− cell lines, using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

(A, A´, B, B’, D, D´, E, E’, G, G´, H, H’) In comparison with WT animals (A, A´, D, D´, G, G´), reduced number and length of primary cilia in NR of E10.5 (B, B’), E11.5 (E, E’), and E12.5 (H, H’) Tmem107 −/− compared with WT embryos. (C, C’, F, F’, I, I’) Graphs representing difference in cilia number in WT (RCC, ratio of ciliated cells) and Tmem107 −/− NR (C, F, I) and difference in cilia length (μm) in WT and Tmem107 −/− NR (C’, F’, I’). (J, J’, K, K’, M, M’, N, N’, P, P’, Q, Q’) Comparison of primary cilia in RPE area between WT (J, J´; M, M´; P, P´) and Tmem107 −/− display reduced number and length of primary cilia in RPE of E10.5 (K, K’), E11.5 (N, N’), and E12.5 (Q, Q’). (L, L’, O, O’, R, R’) Graphs representing difference in cilia number in WT and Tmem107 −/− RPE (L, O, R) and difference in cilia length in WT and Tmem107 −/− RPE (L’, O’, R’). Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: lower magnification = 35 μm; higher magnification = 5 μm. n = number of measured cilia; nonparametric unpaired two-tailed t test; ns, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Taken together, our results indicate that the absence of TMEM107 leads to the following: (I) absence of primary cilia on early-stage organoids and outer segments on late stage retinal organoids, (II) the down-regulation of retina-specific genes, (III) the failure to generate the NR structures and cell types in the human retinal organoid model, (IV) the generation of organoid with cysts containing lipids.

(A) hiPSCs transduced with the vector containing DOX-inducible TMEM107 shRNA and mCherry reporter. (B) Retinal organoids derived from the transduced hiPSCs at day 15 of the differentiation, white arrow shows the forming cyst in the organoid. (C) TMEM107 expression upon DOX treatment in retinal organoids at D25, as determined by RT–qPCR; Paired, two-tailed t test; n = 3. (D) Microphotograph of retinal organoid surface at D25, as demonstrated using SEM at lower and higher magnification. (E) Morphology of retinal organoids and expression of RAX, ARL13B, PAX6, SOX2, PAX2, and VSX2 upon TMEM107 knock-down at D25.

To corroborate the phenotype of TMEM107 −/− organoids, we used a different loss-of-function approach—the shRNA-mediated knockdown of TMEM107 in human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs). We generated lentiviral particles containing mCherry reporter and doxycycline (DOX)-inducible expression of shRNA for TMEM107 down-regulation. Upon transduction, puromycin selection, and FACS sorting, hiPSCs and the generated retinal organoids expressed mCherry reporter ( Fig S6A and B ). DOX was applied from D2 of the differentiation process, and the retinal organoids were harvested and analyzed at D25. We found ∼50% down-regulation of TMEM107 gene expression as determined by RT–qPCR in the presence of DOX ( Fig S6C ) that led to alterations in primary cilia formation including extremely elongated or very short cilia with expanded bulges in their tip ( Fig S6D ), cyst formation inside of the organoids ( Fig S6B ), and failure to form NR structures in retinal organoids ( Fig S6E ), thus corroborating the results generated using the knock-out approach.

Interestingly, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) analysis revealed that TMEM107 −/− organoids at D30 lack primary cilia on their surface ( Fig 4C ). In addition, we confirmed the absence of primary cilia using immunofluorescence staining of primary cilia marker ARL13B ( Fig 4D ). To reveal whether the absence of TMEM107 leads to the impaired maturation of the retinal organoids and failure to generate photoreceptors and other retinal cell types, we cultured retinal organoids until D150. TMEM107 −/− retinal organoids at the late stage completely failed to generate NR demonstrated by: (I) altered organoid morphology ( Fig 4A ), (II) lack of photoreceptor outer segments demonstrated by SEM and immunofluorescence staining for ARL13B ( Fig 4C and E ), (III) significant down-regulation of photoreceptor markers (CRX, RHODOPSIN, RCVRN) and retinal ganglion cell marker (MATH5), as demonstrated by RT–qPCR analysis ( Fig 4B , bottom row). Interestingly, Hematoxylin/Eosin staining of retinal organoid cross sections revealed the presence of cysts and Oil Red O lipid staining identified increased the presence of lipids in TMEM107-deficient organoids ( Fig S4 ).

(A) Morphology of retinal organoids at D30 and D150, as demonstrated using brightfield microscopy. (B) Expression of retinal genes at early stage (D30—upper row) and late stage (D150—bottom row) of the differentiation process in WT and TMEM107 −/− retinal organoids, as demonstrated using RT–qPCR; parametric paired, two-tailed t test; n = 3. (C) Microphotograph of retinal organoid surface (D30—upper row, D150—bottom row), as demonstrated using SEM. Scale bars represent 10 μm. (D) Expression of PAX6 (green), ARL13B (red), RAX (green), and VSX2 (red) in WT and TMEM107 −/− retinal organoids at D30, as demonstrated using immunofluorescence staining. Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. (E) Expression of ARL13B and CRX in WT and TMEM107 −/− retinal organoids, as demonstrated using immunofluorescence staining. Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI.

Given the striking retinal phenotype observed in Tmem107 −/− animals, we aimed to further test if the human TMEM107 gene is essential for the development of the retina. We used retinal organoids differentiated from hESCs as a model to closely investigate the roles for TMEM107 in human retinal development. Moreover, this approach allowed us to evaluate the direct role of TMEM107 in retinal differentiation without the effects of surrounding or closely associated eye structures and tissues including the brain or surface ectoderm.

Moreover, the reduction of SOX1 expression was found in the lens of microphthalmia mutants, whereas PAX2 and PAX6 were down-regulated in the distal part of NR ( Fig 3 ). In summary, our data indicate that TMEM107 is important for early eye patterning in mice and it may establish the proper expression of pivotal players during crucial stages of the optic cup and stalk morphogenesis.

(A, A’, A’’, B, B’, B’’, C, C’, C’’, D, D’, D’’, E, E’, E’’, F, F’, F’’) SOX2 (red) expression in the lens and neural retina of E10.5 and E11.5 (A, A’, A’’, D, D’, D’’) WT animals in comparison with Tmem107 −/− mutants with anophthalmia (B, B’, B’’, E, E’, E’’) and microphthalmia (C, C’, C’’, F, F’, F’’). (D, D’, D’’, F, F’, F’’) At E11.5, there is distinct SOX2 expression (red) in the neural retina and lens of E11.5 in WT animals (D, D’, D’’) in comparison with Tmem107 −/− mutants with microphthalmia (F, F’, F’’). NR, neural retina; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium; OS, optic stalk. Scale bar = 200 μm.

(A, A’’, A’’, B, B’, B’’, C, C’, C’’, D, D’, D’’, E, E’, E’’, F, F’, F’’, G, G’, G’’, H, H’, H’’, I, I’, I’’, J, J’, J’’, K, K’, K’’, L, L’, L’’) Immunohistochemical detection of PAX6 (A, A’, A’’, B, B’, B’’, G, G’, G’’, H, H’, H’’), PAX2 (C, C’, C’’, D, D’, D’’, I, I’, I’’, J, J’, J’’), and SOX1 (E, E’, E’’, F, F’, F’’, K, K’, K’’, L, L’, L’’) proteins in individual eye structures in E10.5 and E11.5 embryos. (A, A’’, A’’, B, B’, B’’, C, C’, C’’, D, D’, D’’, E, E’, E’’, F, F’, F’’, G, G’, G’’, H, H’, H’’, I, I’, I’’, J, J’, J’’, K, K’, K’’, L, L’, L’’) PAX6 (red) expression in the neural retina, lens, pigment epithelium, and optic stalk in WT (A, A’, A‘‘, G, G’, G‘‘) in comparison with Tmem107 −/− animals (B, B’, B’’, H, H’, H’’). PAX2 (red) expression in optic stalk and distal part of neural retina in WT (C, C’, C’’, I, I’, I’’) in comparison with Tmem107 −/− animals (D, D’, D’’, J, J’, J’’). SOX1 (red) expression in lens vesicle of WT (E, E’, E’’) was higher in contrast with Tmem107 −/− (F, F’, F’’) similar as in E11.5 WT (K, K’, K’’) in comparison with Tmem107 −/− mutants (L, L’, L’’). Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI. NR, neural retina; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium; OS, optic stalk. Scale bar = 200 μm.

(A, B, C, D, E, F) Representation of RNAScope signal for Tmem107 (shown in red) at low magnification in the whole eye at stages from E10 to E15. (A’, A’’, A’’’, A’’’’, B’, B’’, B’’’, B’’’’, C’, C’’, C’’’, C’’’’, D’, D’’, D’’’, D’’’’, E’, E’’, E’’’, E’’’’, F‘, F’’, F’’’, F’’’’) Details of Tmem107 expression in lens, (A’’, B’’, C’’, D’’, E’’, F’’) in ciliary marginal zone region, (A’’’, B’’’, C’’’, D’’’, E’’’, F’’’) in optic stalk/optic nerve region (OS), (A’’’’, B’’’’, C’’’’, D’’’’, E’’’’, F’’’’) and in the neural retina region. Nuclei are counterstained with DAPI (blue). NR, neural retina; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium; GCL ganglion cell layer; NCL neuroblast cell layer; CMZ, ciliary marginal zone; * autofluorescent blood cells. Scale bar: lower power = 150 μm; higher power = 15 μm.

To investigate the role of Tmem107 in the development of specific eye structures, we analyzed in situ expression of Tmem107 using the RNAscope approach during critical stages of eye development (E10–E15). At early stages of optic vesicle outgrowth (E10 and E11) ( Fig 2A and B ), Tmem107 expression was detected in the bilayered optic cup, where the inner layer represents the presumptive neural retina (NR) and the outer layer will give rise to the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). Although Tmem107 expression was observed throughout all these structures, the signal was particularly enriched in the presumptive NR ( Fig 2A’’’’–F’’’’ ), whereas the lens placode and RPE layer exhibited lower expression ( Fig 2A’–F’ and A’’–F’’ ). The patterns of Tmem107 expression remained similar during later stages (E12, E13), with the signal located in the anterior and posterior lens epithelium ( Fig 2C and D ) and in the newly formed cornea ( Fig 2C’ and D’ ). At E13, the formation of a ganglion cell layer (GCL) is associated with lower expression of Tmem107 compared with the rest of NR ( Fig 2D’’ ). Later, at E14 and E15, the neuroblast cell layer (NCL), which contains neuronal progenitors, expresses high levels of Tmem107 ( Fig 2E’’’’ and F’’’’ ), whereas differentiated neurons of GCL exhibit low expression of this gene. Interestingly, Tmem107 mRNA expression in the ciliary marginal zone (CMZ) was very low compared with the rest of the NR ( Figs 2F’’ and S2A–D ). Thus, our findings indicate that Tmem107 is strongly expressed during early stages of eye development (E10–E15), particularly in the NR.

(A) Macroscopic pictures and HE-stained sections illustrating microphthalmia and anophthalmia in E10.5–E15.5 mutant embryos compared with WT. (B) Micro-CT reconstruction of stage E15.5 WT and Tmem107 −/− eyes. Wall thickness is displayed as a color gradient from blue (the thinnest, 0 μm) to red (the thickest, up to 200 μm) demonstrated in the color legend. (C) Graphical representation of changes in eye structure size at stage E15.5 measured from micro-CT scans (left—volume of eyes in mm 3 ; right—optic nerve length in mm) in Tmem107 −/− embryos. Paired, nonparametric, two-tailed t test; ns, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0,01; ***P < 0,001; n = 3. (D) Variability of an eye phenotype present in different stages of examined mutant specimens. RPE, retinal pigment epithelium; NR, neural retina; OS, optic stalk; ON, optic nerve. Scale bars: macroscopic pictures = 700 μm; hematoxylin–eosin (HE)-stained sections = 200 μm; micro-CT = 800 μm.

We used Tmem107 −/− mouse model to determine the function of Tmem107 in eye development ( Christopher et al, 2012 ). Mutant embryos through all analyzed stages (E10.5–E15.5) exhibited a variety of eye abnormalities ( Figs 1A and S1A–F and Table S1) ( Video 1 and Video 2 ). Heterozygous embryos did not exhibit an abnormal phenotype. Two most frequently observed phenotypes included complete loss of an eye (anophthalmia), observed in 33.3% of examined mutants, and abnormally small eye (microphthalmia) with 47% occurrence ( Fig 1D ). In nine examined cases, both phenotypes were present within the same embryo. In anophthalmic animals, a small area of pigment residue was present, whereas embryos exhibiting microphthalmia often displayed other defects, such as total absence of the lens (aphakia) and/or optic nerve (ON) hypoplasia ( Fig 1A ). The mice retina with microphthalmic phenotype was smaller and elongated, compared with retina in WT animals. Additional morphometric analyses performed using micro-CT approach revealed decreased retina volume and shortened ON in mutant embryos ( Fig 1B and C ).

Discussion

Ciliopathies are a group of genetic disorders characterized by defects in the structure and function of cilia, which are hair-like organelles present on the surface of many cells. Previous research has shown that ciliopathy proteins are important for a variety of developmental processes, including eye development (Waters & Beales, 2011). The protein TMEM107 has been previously implicated in ciliopathy-associated eye abnormalities (Christopher et al, 2012). However, the specific mechanisms by which TMEM107 functions in eye development and the wide range of ocular abnormalities associated with its deficiency have not been fully elucidated.

Here, we used mouse embryos, retinal organoid, and retinal cell culture models to closely investigate the role of TMEM107 in eye development. We found that (I) TMEM107 is specifically and strongly expressed in NR of the developing eye; (II) loss of TMEM107 leads to distinctive ocular phenotypes including anophthalmia and microphthalmia associated with a truncated ON; (III) the expression of crucial genes in eye development is altered in the absence of TMEM107; (IV) TMEM107 is critical for ciliogenesis and Shh signaling, and its absence leads to the disruption of primary cilia and aberrant Shh signaling; and (V) TMEM107 deficiency is associated with the generation of cysts.

All examined Tmem107−/− mouse mutants manifested eye malformations including anophthalmia and microphthalmia. Interestingly, similar phenotypes have been observed in humans. Patients who appear as homozygotes or compound heterozygotes for TMEM107 mutant allele have been diagnosed with Joubert (JS), Meckel–Gruber (MKS) or orofaciodigital syndrome (OFD) (Iglesias et al, 2014; Shaheen et al, 2015; Lambacher et al, 2016; Shylo et al, 2016; Chinen et al, 2022). All abovementioned syndromes have been recognized as ciliopathies associated with eye defects like anophthalmia, microphthalmia, retinal defects, coloboma or lid anomalies (Hartill et al, 2017; Hartill et al, 2017). Patients with TMEM107 pathological variants were diagnosed with a stronger phenotype in case of MKS with bilateral anophthalmia (Shaheen et al, 2015), and milder phenotypes with OFD and JBT with oculomotor apraxia and retinopathy (Lambacher et al, 2016), and OFD with strabismus (Chinen et al, 2022). Severity of exhibited symptoms seems to be correlated with the type of patients´ mutations. In the case of two OFD patients, the sequencing analysis detected a homozygous missense variant, whereas in the Joubert syndrome patient, a compound heterozygous mutation containing a frameshift deletion and an in-frame deletion was discovered (Lambacher et al, 2016). On the other hand, the patient carrying one intronic base pair insertion causing frameshift and premature protein truncation developed more severe defects (Shaheen et al, 2015). Similarly, in ciliopathic mice, different eye defects have been described (Burnett et al, 2017; Fiore et al, 2020). Homozygotic hypomorphic Tmem107schlei mouse embryos develop milder phenotype–microphthalmia (Christopher et al, 2012), whereas mutant mice used in this study exhibit more severe eye defects when compared with those containing hypomorphic alleles. We have shown that all of the examined mutants manifest eye malformations with the most severe form—anophthalmia (33% mutants). One of the reasons why all of the examined Tmem107-deficient embryos develop severe phenotypes whereas milder defects are observed in humans could be because of differences between species and the fact that our models exhibit total lack of TMEM107 protein. Although mutations occurring in humans could lead to expression of a truncated version of the protein, which still partially retains the function, the complete loss of the protein may lead to more severe consequences. Another fact to be considered is that human embryos carrying TMEM107 mutations die at early pregnancy and are not being diagnosed. Interestingly, Tmem107−/− mice display ON hypoplasia, which can also occur in patients with Meckel–Gruber syndrome (MacRae et al, 1972). Furthermore, these mutants were shown to have other defects such as exencephaly, polydactyly, and cleft palate, which are observed in human TMEM107 homozygotic patients and are also often present in other ciliopathic cases (Waters & Beales, 2011). Animals carrying only one mutated Tmem107 allele do not exhibit any obvious phenotype which corresponds to findings on human patients’ parents who do not develop any of the symptoms present in children (Cela et al, 2018).

Given the striking eye phenotype in Tmem107−/− mouse embryos and the lack of current knowledge about in situ Tmem107 expression in developing eye structures, we aimed to assess Tmem107 expression during eye development. We found an elevated Tmem107 expression in the presumptive NR. High Tmem107 expression in NR and micro-/anophthalmia phenotypes in the absence of this gene indicates a critical role for Tmem107 in the development of the NR. Because eyes develop as brain evaginations, one could note that the observed eye phenotypes could be a consequence of not properly developed brain rather than “stand alone” phenomena. To address this question, we performed 3D in vitro experiments using a human retinal organoid model. The retinal organoid system provided us not only the opportunity to examine the effects of TMEM107 loss on retinal development without any possible influence of other tissues and structures, but also to study the role of this gene in humans. Similarly, as in the mouse model, retinal organoids generated from TMEM107 knock-out hESCs were unable to form the NR.

Early morphogenesis of the eye is characterized by distinctive spatial and structure specific expression of different transcription factors. SOX2 expression is detected in presumptive eyes from the early developmental stages (Kamachi et al, 1998) and has multiple roles during eye maturation. Importantly, it has been demonstrated that retinal progenitor cells with conditionally ablated SOX2 lose competence to both proliferate and terminally differentiate (Taranova et al, 2006). Interestingly, we found profound differences of SOX2 expression between anophthalmic and microphthalmic mutants at E11.5 (Fig S3). This could be explained by the different molecular mechanisms driving the expression of SOX2 at different stages of eye development and as a consequence of losing SOX2 expression in the optical cup leading to inability of retinal cells to proliferate and differentiate in the absence of TMEM107 protein. SOX1 is a transcription factor that plays an important role in eye development. During early stages, SOX1 is expressed in the optic stalk, presumptive retina, and lens, whereas at later stages, its expression is restricted to lenses where it plays a critical role in γ-crystallin production (Nishiguchi et al, 1998). In Tmem107−/− mutants, we observed a loss of SOX1 in the lens area, whereas presumptive retina and optic stalk remain positive at E10.5 (Fig 3). TMEM107-deficient human retinal organoids largely support this scenario and do not express all these transcription factors or in different extents (Fig S6).

Previous analysis of Tmem107−/− animals revealed reduced ciliogenesis in mesenchymal cells associated with altered morphology of primary cilia (Cela et al, 2018; Shylo et al, 2020). These findings corroborated the results previously reported in Tmem107schlei mice and in fibroblasts derived from human patients (Christopher et al, 2012; Shaheen et al, 2015; Shylo et al, 2016). Similar to already published studies, our data revealed profoundly reduced ciliogenesis in NR and RPE cells in mice mutants. However, the length of primary cilia was significantly reduced in all eye regions examined, which is in agreement with our observations in the nodal cilia of Tmem107 null animals (Shylo et al, 2020), however in contrast with the previous findings showing elongation of some primary cilia in fibroblasts of both Tmem107Null and Tmem107schlei mutants (Christopher et al, 2012; Cela et al, 2018) and on fibroblasts derived from patients (Shaheen et al, 2015; Shylo et al, 2016). The distinct ciliary phenotype in different tissues indicates tissue-specific requirements of TMEM107 for ciliogenesis. This might be even more specific for the eye area with the elevated TMEM107 expression.

Importantly, TMEM107−/− organoids form cysts containing lipids and accumulated liquid inside. Cysts are typically formed in numerous organs of ciliopathic patients, including polycystic kidneys (Wilson, 2004). Liquid accumulation during the cyst initiation is usually caused by the altered function of gated channels, commonly present in ciliary membrane and at the ciliary base bordering with the TZ, where TMEM107 is localized (Gallagher et al, 2006; Slaats et al, 2015). For example, in the retinoschisis organoid model, a protein NPHP5 that typically localizes to the TZ was down-regulated resulting in reduced ciliogenesis and generation of congenital retinal cysts by splitting of inner layers of the peripheral retina (Tantri et al, 2004; Huang et al, 2019). Importantly, the loss of adhesion in the cystic retinal organoid model also represents a common mechanism of renal cyst development (van Adelsberg, 2000; Roitbak et al, 2004; Huang et al, 2019). Interestingly, despite the fact that neural retina is not properly developed in Tmem107-deficient animals and retinal organoids, small pigment residues are still formed in both models. This is fully in line with the current understanding of eye development, as RPE differentiation is regulated by Wnt signaling that does not fully rely on a functional primary cilium (Eiraku et al, 2011), although some crosstalk between Wnt and SHH pathways has been documented (Wiegering et al, 2019).

SHH pathway is known to regulate ocular development in humans and mice (Cavodeassi et al, 2019). Anophthalmic and microphthalmic eye phenotypes and other defects in Tmem107−/− mice suggest an altered activation of the SHH pathway. In fact, we found elevated expression of SHH ligand despite a reduced number of primary cilia in Tmem107-deficient animals. This implies the possibility of ciliary involvement in the negative regulation of Shh gene expression or altered functionality of the remaining primary cilia. Indeed, the role of SHH in the regulation of dorso-ventral patterning of an optic cup has been also described (Zhao et al, 2010). SHH induces Pax2 expression, PAX2 then binds the α-enhancer to antagonize Pax6 expression in the ventral optic vesicle (Chiang et al, 1996; Heavner & Pevny, 2012). Here, we have shown down-regulated PAX6 in proximal optic cup regions at early developmental stages (E10.5 and E11.5), which is probably a consequence of elevated SHH levels in the absence of primary cilia. Moreover, it points to the fact that microphthalmia in Tmem107−/− animals is likely caused by down-regulated Pax6, whereas anophthalmia is rather caused by altered expression of Sox2. Nevertheless, our analyses of differentiation stages revealed a strong down-regulation of Pax6 in the retina, which might be the consequence of partially restored function of remaining cilia in the retina or as a result of interrupted communication between developing tissues in the eye.

Recent studies have determined the association between primary cilia and early eye development. Mouse models lacking crucial ciliary proteins have aberrant or no primary cilia, exhibit patterning defects, and abnormal eye morphology induced by ectopic activation of SHH signaling (Burnett et al, 2017). Furthermore, loss of ciliary gene Arl13b in mice produced a distinct eye phenotype characterized by an inverted optic cup (Fiore et al, 2020). These eye phenotypes were associated with aberrant SHH signaling and were rescued by Gli2 deletion (Burnett et al, 2017; Fiore et al, 2020). We observed aberrantly activated Shh pathway with up-regulated SHH in mice and up-regulated GLI1/2 in human ARPE-19 cells. In addition, because of the aberrantly activated Shh pathway, TMEM107−/− human cells are not able to further up-regulate Shh downstream molecules. These data suggest a mechanism for Shh signaling in eye development, whereby eye development is probably driven by the repressive Gli transcription factor signaling, rather than their transcription-activating roles.

Thus far, all described stem cells were found to have primary cilia (Yanardag & Pugacheva, 2021). The primary cilium displays a critical role in regulating stemness and primary cilia-dependent signaling is required for MSCs’ proliferation and pluripotency (Yanardag & Pugacheva, 2021). Previous research has shown correlation between high doses of Sox2 and repression of proliferative genes in slow-cycling stem cells (Hagey & Muhr, 2014) and the expression of stem cell marker Sox2 is down-regulated after the deciliation (Ma et al, 2020). In contrast, upon differentiation, reduction of Sox2 levels is needed for cyclin D1-dependent entrance of rapidly dividing states (Hagey & Muhr, 2014). Furthermore, ciliary disassembly is needed to release brakes on G1/S transition for cells to enter into a fast proliferating state (Izawa et al, 2015). Our data reveal overlapping expression patterns of Tmem107 and Sox2 genes in NR (Figs S2 and S3). Both of them are abundantly present in pluripotent neuroepithelial cells and down-regulated in differentiating GCL cells (Taranova et al, 2006; Zhang & Cui 2014). Furthermore, we have shown positive correlation between Tmem107 absence and SOX2 down-regulation, suggesting that SOX2 role in maintaining pluripotency could be directly regulated by TMEM107. Interestingly, CMZ exhibits no expression of SOX2 together with very low expression of Tmem107 (Fig S2). This area generates new neurons that are incorporated into the retina as it enlarges continually throughout the lifetime of an animal (Harris & Perron, 1998; Reh & Levine, 1998). This peripheral area of the adult eye may also contain retinal stem cell pools (Ahmad et al, 2000; Tropepe et al, 2000; Coles et al, 2006). These findings further confirm a key role of TMEM107 in differentiation of neural retina and also suggest that SOX2 regulation specifically requires TMEM107.

In conclusion, our results enhance the understanding of developmental processes in ciliopathies where ocular phenotypes occur and help us gain deeper knowledge into the mechanisms involved in primary cilia function during morphogenesis of eye structures. Our findings give insight into the relationship between primary cilia-mediated signaling and eye development, revealing reduced ciliogenesis and aberrant Shh signaling as the cause of anophthalmic and microphthalmic phenotypes and could expand diagnostic tools for these diseases in humans by classifying Tmem107 as one of the diagnostic markers. Furthermore, we introduce retinal organoids as a useful tool to study mechanisms of primary cilia disruption and for the testing of potential therapeutic approaches to treat ciliopathy-related diseases.