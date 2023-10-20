Pathway-driven analysis of synthetic lethal interactions in cancer using perturbation screens

Several studies in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment frequently investigate genetic alterations through the examination of signaling pathways ( Peng et al, 2019 ; Alzahrani et al, 2023 ). This approach is preferred because many genetic alterations affect various components within a pathway, thereby exerting an influence on signaling pathway activity. Here, we present a computational framework that integrates signaling pathway information to identify potential SL interactions in both pan-cancer and individual cancer types. To this end, we stratified cancer cell lines into mutant and wild-type (WT) groups based on the driver gene status, followed by incorporating KEGG pathway information to filter out WT cell lines with mutations in other TSGs or oncogenes (ONGs) within the same pathway of the driver gene. We subsequently used the SLIdR statistical framework to compare the perturbation effects of each gene between mutant and pathway WT (pWT) cell lines. Our approach identified putative SL interactions in both pan-cancer and individual cancer types, and also suggested more clinically relevant SL interactions compared with not using pathway information. We also applied this framework to PRISM drug screens and discovered several FDA-approved cancer-targeted therapy drugs for different cancer types with specific genetic alterations. Furthermore, we performed a detailed assessment of potential SL interactions in colorectal cancer (CRC) and demonstrated that SRC, along with its inhibitor dasatinib, could serve as a potential SL partner for mutations in the WNT signaling pathway.

Various computational tools have been introduced to identify SL interactions using large-scale shRNA and CRISPR screens. The DAISY framework leverages shRNA screening data, along with tumor copy number and expression data from human cancer cell lines, to predict potential SL interactions ( Jerby-Arnon et al, 2014 ). ISLE is another computational approach that employs experimentally identified SL pairs and incorporates tumor molecular profiles, patient clinical data, and gene phylogeny to recognize clinically relevant SL interactions ( Lee et al, 2018 ). More recently, Srivatsa et al (2022) proposed the SLIdR statistical algorithm based on Irwin Hall distributions, which employs shRNA perturbation screens to predict potential pan-cancer and cancer-specific SL pairs, even with small sample sizes ( Srivatsa et al, 2022 ).

Synthetic lethality refers to a phenomenon in which the simultaneous presence of two genetic perturbations results in cell death, although each perturbation alone is insufficient to cause this outcome ( Hartwell et al, 1997 ; Brough et al, 2011 ). In particular, SL interactions in cancer involve a mutated driver gene that contributes to cancer’s growth and survival and a partner gene whose inhibition leads to cell death. Synthetic lethality offers a promising therapeutic approach, as inhibition of SL partner genes can selectively suppress proliferation in cancer cells with specific driver gene mutations, whereas sparing normal cells without these alterations ( Ashworth & Lord, 2018 ). One established example of synthetic lethality in clinical oncology is the use of PARP inhibitors for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers harboring BRCA mutations. The loss of function of the BRCA protein is compensated by the PARP protein, making PARP inhibitors a promising therapeutic approach that induces cell death through the principle of synthetic lethality ( Miki et al, 1994 ; Wooster et al, 1995 ; Powell & Kachnic, 2003 ).

Cancer cells are characterized by unrestrained proliferation and dysregulated growth, which lead to the formation of malignant neoplasms ( Hanahan & Weinberg, 2023 ). The development and progression of cancer have been linked to the dysregulation of multiple signaling pathways, including MAPK/ERK, Wnt/β-catenin, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, and NF-kB, which are among crucial pathways in cancer biology. The activation of these pathways is often driven by genetic alterations in the driver genes of the related pathways, leading to the emergence of different cancer phenotypes ( Sanchez-Vega et al, 2018 ). Selectively targeting driver genes is a key objective in the development of cancer therapeutics, but it may not always be feasible, particularly for loss-of-function mutations in tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), which require restoration of their activity or the initiation of the signaling pathways they regulate ( Liu et al, 2015 ). Targeting synthetic lethal (SL) gene partners that induce cancer cell death in the presence of specific driver genes is a promising alternative approach.

Results

General workflow The step-by-step framework for identifying potential SL interactions is illustrated in Fig 1. First, the necessary data, including CRISPR knockout and shRNA screens, PRISM drug screening data and pathway network elements for various cancer types, were obtained from relevant databases. In the next step, the cancer cell lines were classified into either mutant or WT groups based on the mutation and copy number status of the considered driver gene (see the Materials and Methods section). In our grouping approach, we examined tumor suppressor driver genes for the presence of damaging mutations or copy number deep deletions, whereas we assessed ONG driver genes for missense mutations and copy number amplifications. Furthermore, we eliminated cell lines with damaging or missense mutations in the pathway of the driver gene from the WT group and obtained the pWT cell lines to maximize the likelihood that the pathway of the driver gene is functionally normal in considered WT cell lines. To identify potential SL interactions, we first calculated normalized ranks of the viabilities of all perturbed genes for each cell line. Then, we applied the SLIdR statistical framework to identify genes with low viabilities in mutated cell lines. This framework retains the SL pairs where the viabilities of pWT cell lines are similar to those of healthy cells. In the final step, we analyzed the drug screening data from the PRISM project screen to determine whether inhibiting the SL partner with its targeted inhibitor could selectively reduce the viabilities of mutated cell lines compared with those of pWT cell lines. Figure 1. General workflow for identifying SL interactions. We first obtained CRISPR screening data from DepMap, shRNA screening data from project DRIVE, drug screening data from the PRISM project, mutational and copy number characteristics of cancer cell lines from CCLE, and signaling pathway information of different cancer types from KEGG. For each driver gene, cancer cell lines are grouped based on the driver gene’s mutational and copy number status into mutant and WT groups. Cell lines with additional mutations in the pathway of the driver gene are excluded from the WT group, resulting in the pWT group. We then employed the SLIdR statistical framework to identify potential SL partners for each driver gene. Finally, the t test is used to detect SL partners whose perturbation could significantly differentiate the viabilities in the mutant and pWT groups.

Characteristics of different datasets used for identification of SL interactions We considered three main datasets to discover SL interactions in our computational pipeline. CRISPR and shRNA screens consist of viability scores for 1,054 and 398 cell lines from different cancer types, respectively. Fig 2A illustrates the number of cell lines available for different cancer lineages in CRISPR and shRNA screens. Pathways information from the KEGG database was considered as specific network elements associated with either pan-cancer or different cancer types (Table S1). Pathways of ERK, PI3K, WNT, Hedgehog, NOTCH, TGFB, JAK-STAT, calcium, HIF-1, cell cycle, apoptosis, KEAP1, nuclear receptor, telomerase activity were among those considered for the pan-cancer analysis (hsa05200; Fig 2B). Detailed information about these pathways for each cancer type and their associated genes can be found in Table S2. We refer to key ONGs and TSGs as driver genes throughout the article. Driver genes were selected from genes in KEGG cancer-specific pathway network elements, which are also categorized as tumor suppressor or ONG by TSGene or ONGene databases (Table S3). Figure 2. The characterization of cancer cell lines for SL identification in perturbation screens. (A) The number of cell lines exclusively in CRISPR (blue), exclusively in shRNA (green), and in both screens (pink) across 26 cancer lineages. (B) Specific pathways and pathway network elements related to pan-cancer (hsa05200) from the KEGG database. (C) An oncoplot illustrating the most frequently mutated genes and associated pathways, arranged in descending order of mutation frequency. It depicts the presence of SNPs, INDEL mutations, and copy number variations in common cancer cell lines of the CRISPR and shRNA screens. The top bar plot shows the frequency of different variant classifications across cell lines, whereas the right bar plot indicates the frequencies of various variant classifications in each gene. In addition, the cell lines are annotated according to their respective cancer types. Fig 2C illustrates an oncoplot of the main driver genes grouped and ordered by the frequently mutated biological processes in 307 cell lines available in both screens, out of which, 275 cell lines (89.58%) harbor somatic alterations in the analyzed driver genes. The most frequent mutations were observed in TP53 (57%), KRAS (24%), PIK3CA (19%), and APC (17%) resulting in the misregulation of associated pathways. In addition, cell cycle, MAPK, WNT, and PI3K signaling pathways were frequently mutated with mutation percentages of 64%, 64%, 42%, and 41%, respectively. Furthermore, the oncoplot highlights that TSGs including TP53 and APC undergo different types of damaging mutations, such as nonsense, frameshift insertion, and deletions, whereas ONGs such as KRAS, BRAF, and PIK3CA have mainly missense and amplification alterations. Annotation of cancer cell lines by lineage reveals that alterations in tumor suppressor and ONGs may be enriched in specific cancer types because of their unique functions and the varying effects of mutations on these functions. The oncoplots for all cell lines used in the CRISPR and shRNA screens are also displayed in Fig S1A and B, respectively. Figure S1. Somatic mutations and copy number variations in cancer cell lines. (A, B) Oncoplots for (A) Achilles CRISPR and (B) DRIVE shRNA screens, illustrating the most frequently mutated genes and associated pathways, arranged in descending order of mutation frequency. Each oncoplot depicts the presence of SNPs, INDEL mutations, and copy number variations. The top barplot shows the frequency of different variant classifications for each cell line, whereas the right bar plot indicates the frequency of various variant classifications in each gene. In addition, the cell lines are annotated according to their respective cancer types.

Uncovering novel SL interactions in pan-cancer analysis from CRISPR and shRNA screens In the pan-cancer analysis, we examined 51 TSGs and 76 ONGs across 40 pathway networks (Table S2). Figs 3A and S2A illustrate the number of mutant cell lines and WT cell lines with respect to the driver gene and the involved pathway in the CRISPR and shRNA screens, respectively. In addition, Fig S3A and B present a stacked barplot illustrating the distribution of the number of cell lines with a specific number of mutations (ranging from one to seven) within each signaling pathway for both CRISPR and shRNA projects. In the analysis of the CRISPR screen, we applied the proposed SL identification workflow on 97 driver genes and 17,225 perturbed genes in 993 cancer cell lines. A total of 194 SL pairs were found to be statistically significant, of which, 94 pairs appeared after leveraging pathway information. Similarly, the ranked viabilities of 522 out of 827 shRNA SL partners were significantly lower in their corresponding mutant groups versus pWT groups, specifically. Detailed information on all CRISPR and shRNA candidate SL interactions are listed in Tables S4 and S5, respectively. ُTop 120 SL pairs that were obtained after leveraging pathway information are shown in Sankey diagrams for CRISPR (Fig 3B and Table S4) and shRNA pan-cancer pairs (Fig S2B and Table S5). Our study identified several previously validated pairs, such as KRAS-ID1 (Román et al, 2019), KRAS-ITGA3 (Vizeacoumar et al, 2013), BRAF-MAPK1 (Ko et al, 2020; Hicks et al, 2021), and EGFR-SMAD2 (Chang et al, 2016), and newly identified putative SL pairs, such as TP53-TP53BP1, APC-TCF7L2, and KRAS-MAP3K2, which, to the best of our knowledge, have not been previously reported. The TP53-TP53BP1 pair emerged as the top SL pair in the CRISPR pan-cancer analysis (Table S4 and Fig S4A and B). Targeting TP53BP1, which is regulated by TP53, is involved in DNA repair and enhances TP53-mediated transcriptional activation (Chen et al, 2007), may offer a potential therapeutic approach for TP53-mutated cancers. The analysis of the shRNA screen suggests that inhibiting TCF7L2 substantially reduces dependency scores in APC-mutated cell lines (Fig S4C and D). Loss-of-function mutations in APC, a TSG, activate WNT signaling transduction and its target genes via TCF/LEF transcription factors (Liu et al, 2022). Therefore, targeting TCF7L2 as a specific transcription factor in the WNT signaling pathway could potentially block the WNT pathway and reduce proliferation in APC-mutated cell lines. Figure 3. The pan-cancer analysis of SL interactions using the CRISPR screen. (A) Stacked bar plot showing the frequency of top driver genes, grouped by relevant pathways, across cancer cell lines in the CRISPR screen. For each driver gene, the number of mutated cell lines (red), WT cell lines when the associated pathway is altered (dark gray), and WT cell lines when the associated pathway is not altered (light gray) are displayed. Note: genes marked with (*) in the ERK pathway are also involved in the PI3K pathway. (B) The specific SL interactions obtained by incorporating the pWT cell lines into the analysis pipeline. This Sankey plot illustrates each signaling pathway containing driver genes, with each driver gene connected to its corresponding SL partners. Each color represents a specific pathway according to Fig 2B. Furthermore, the druggable SL partners are connected to their inhibitors, as provided by the PRISM data. (C) The waterfall plots based on the dependency scores of MAP3K2 knockout experiments. The left plot includes all cell lines and highlights KRAS mutant cell lines (red), KRAS pWT cell lines (gray), and cell lines with a WT KRAS but altered pathway (orange). The right plot is similar but excludes KRAS pathway mutant cell lines from the plot. (D) A box plot comparing the dependency scores of MAP3K2 perturbation between the KRAS mutant and KRAS pWT cell lines in the CRISPR screen. (E) A box plot showing the sensitivity of KRAS mutant and KRAS pWT cell lines to PD-184352, the inhibitor of MAP3K2, in the PRISM screen. Figure S2. The pan-cancer analysis of SL interactions using the shRNA perturbation screen. (A) Stacked bar plot showing the frequency of top driver genes, grouped by relevant pathways, across cancer cell lines in a shRNA screen. For each driver gene, the number of mutated cell lines (red), WT cell lines when the associated pathway is altered (dark gray), and WT cell lines when the associated pathway is not altered (light gray) are displayed. Note: genes marked with (*) in the ERK pathway are also involved in the PI3K pathway. (B) Top 120 SL interactions obtained by incorporating the pWT cell lines into the analysis pipeline. The Sankey plot illustrates each signaling pathway containing driver genes, with each driver gene connected to its corresponding SL partners. Each color represents a specific pathway according to Fig 2B. Furthermore, the druggable SL partners are connected to their inhibitors, as provided by the PRISM data. Figure S3. The distribution of cancer cell lines according to a distinct range of mutations within each signaling pathway. (A, B) Achilles CRISPR project. (B) DRIVE shRNA project. Figure S4. Putative SL pairs, TP53-TP53BP1 and APC-TCF7L2, identified through pan-cancer CRISPR and shRNA analyses, respectively. (A) The waterfall plot shows the dependency scores of TP53BP1 CRISPR knockout in different cell lines. The left plot includes all cell lines and highlights TP53 mutant (red), TP53 pWT (gray) cell lines, and cell lines with TP53 WT but altered pathway (orange). The right plot is similar but excludes TP53 pathway mutant cell lines from the plot. (B) A box plot comparing the dependency scores of TP53BP1 perturbation between the TP53 mutant and TP53 pWT cell lines. (C) The waterfall plots, similar to part (a), depict the dependency scores of TCF7L2 shRNA knockdown in various groups of cell lines categorized based on their APC status. (D) A box plot comparing the dependency scores of TCF7L2 perturbation between the APC mutant and APC pWT cell lines. Our method also identified KRAS-MAP3K2 as a potential pan-cancer synthetic lethality pair by comparing KRAS pWT cell lines with KRAS mutant cell lines in the CRISPR screen. Because RAS ONGs are altered in about 10–30% of human cancers and directly targeting them is extremely challenging, discovering SL partners for RAS genes could offer a promising approach to cancer treatment (Prior et al, 2020). The waterfall plot of MAP3K2 dependency showed enrichment of negative dependency scores in KRAS mutated cell lines, specifically compared with KRAS pWT cell lines (Fig 3C). The t test also confirmed that dependency scores of MAP3K2 are significantly lower in cell lines with KRAS mutation compared with KRAS pWT cells (Fig 3D). The PRISM data provide further evidence of SL interactions between KRAS and MAP3K2. Specifically, the MAP3K2 inhibitor (PD-184352) demonstrated significantly higher sensitivity in KRAS-mutated cell lines compared with KRAS pWT cell lines (Fig 3E). In conclusion, targeting MAP3K2 in KRAS-mutated cancer cell lines could affect cellular growth and viability, making it a potential SL pair for further in vitro and in vivo confirmation.

Identifying targetable SL interactions with FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs Incorporating pathway information allowed us to identify more drug-targetable SL partners for key driver genes, compared with the absence of pathway information (Fig S6C). We have identified several cancer-specific SL pairs whose interacting partner inhibitors are FDA-approved for the corresponding cancer types (Table 1). Table S8 provides information on FDA-approved cancer-targeted therapy drugs for specific types of cancer (National Cancer Institute, 2023). Our approach has identified FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs that could potentially be used for treating other types of cancer (Table 1). For example, tamoxifen, an FDA-approved inhibitor of the protein kinase C genes PRKCB and PRKCE, currently used for breast cancer treatment, could potentially be used to target EGFR or KRAS-mutated lung cancers and NRAS-mutated skin cancer. We further analyzed the PRISM dataset to examine whether the inhibition of SL partners with their associated FDA-approved inhibitors could enhance the sensitivity in mutated cell lines compared with pWT cell lines in the suggested cancer types. Our analysis revealed that regorafenib and tivozanib significantly improved the sensitivity in NRAS-mutated skin and lung cancers, respectively (Fig 4D and E). These findings offer additional insights on how FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs can be repurposed beyond their current clinical use for specific cancer types. Table 1. List of potential SL interactions for targeted use of FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs in various cancer types with specific genetic alterations other than those recommended by the FDA.

PRISM dataset analysis We applied the proposed framework on the drug perturbation PRISM screen to identify potential SL drugs for key driver genes in both pan-cancer and various cancer types. We aimed to identify drugs that significantly increase the sensitivity of mutated cell lines compared with pWT cell lines (mut q-value < 0.05, pWT q-value > 0.05) and also differentiate between mutant and pWT cell lines (t test P-value < 0.05). We found multiple SL interactions between specific mutations and drugs that target genes other than the mutant driver gene (Table S9). In addition, our investigation identified several targeted therapy drugs that displayed efficacy in their target mutated cell lines, including taselisib and alpelisib (PIK3CA inhibitor) in PIK3CA-mutated CRC, and canertinib and dacomitinib (EGFR inhibitors) in EGFR-mutated lung cancer. We then focused on FDA-approved cancer-targeted therapy drugs, for which the effects on various cancer cell lines are available in the PRISM screen (Table S8). By considering pathway information, we were able to detect 10 out of 15 FDA-approved targeted drugs using the SLIdR framework for FDA-recommended cancer types with specific genetic alterations (mut P-value < 0.05, pWT P-value > 0.05). These included afatinib, erlotinib, and osimertinib for lung cancer, cobimetinib and vemurafenib for skin cancer, dabrafenib for thyroid cancer, alpelisib for breast cancer, and trametinib and dabrafenib for pan-cancer (Table S10). Two additional targeted drugs, dabrafenib and trametinib, were also detected for skin cancer with P-values close to the threshold for the pWT group. In contrast, only three cancer-targeted drugs were detected when pathway information was not considered (Table S10). We extracted the statistically significant SL interactions from the PRISM screen analysis for FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs (Table 2). These drugs can potentially act as SL partners for specific genetic alterations in suggested cancer types. Table 2. List of potential cancer-specific SL interactions from PRISM screen analysis with FDA-approved cancer-targeted drugs.