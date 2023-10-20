BESLER Earns Certification from CMS for its New Cost Report Submission Software, OMNIA
BESLER recently received certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its new cost report submission software, OMNIA.
BESLER is one of a limited number of vendors to receive certification from CMS for the purpose of electronic cost report submission.”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced that it recently received certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its new cost report submission software, OMNIA.
— Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER
“This is a significant benefit for our clients and huge accomplishment for our team. Receiving CMS approval is a major milestone towards making the full benefits of OMNIA’s Cost Report Submission software available to the hospital reimbursement community,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER.
CMS reviewed BESLER’s hospital (Form CMS-2552-10) cost report software submission program and deemed that it accurately reflects and incorporates the most recent revisions to the cost report instructions, forms, and electronic reporting specifications. This approval is for submission of the electronic cost report (ECR) and print image files covering Transmittal 21, for cost reporting periods beginning on or after August 1, 2023.
“BESLER is one of a limited number of vendors to receive certification from CMS for the purpose of electronic cost report submission. Our team is proud of this achievement, and we’re looking forward to making this available to our customers and other reimbursement professionals in 2024,” said Besler.
OMNIA is a seamless, end-to-end reimbursement platform that reimbursement professionals can use to prepare and file a cost report timely, efficiently and with the least amount of obstacles. It will first include Medicare Cost Report Submission, followed by Medicare Cost Report Preparation, the foundation of which is started with BESLER’s Easy Work Papers software.
About BESLER
BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last thirty-five years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com.
Kelly Wisness
BESLER
+1 3148053113
email us here