Grandmark Service Company Expands to Bakersfield: Introducing Premier Roofing and Air Conditioning Services
BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandmark Service Company, an industry leader in roofing and solar solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to Bakersfield, bringing high-quality air conditioning services along with its renowned roofing solutions. Conveniently located at 8605 Lighthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93312, the company is ready to cater to the diverse needs of Bakersfield residents.
"We are excited to serve the Bakersfield community and continue our legacy of providing exceptional roofing and solar solutions," said Steve Franco, General Manager, of Grandmark Service Company in Bakersfield. "Our expansion into Bakersfield not only brings the top-tier roofing solutions we're known for but also introduces our air conditioning services to ensure the comfort and safety of every home and business in the area."
Residents and businesses in Bakersfield can now take advantage of Grandmark Service Company's state-of-the-art air conditioning services, ensuring that they stay cool during the scorching summer months. The company's team of certified professionals is dedicated to offering efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.
One of the standout features of Grandmark Service Company is its unparalleled financing options. The company understands the importance of quality home improvements and strives to make them accessible to everyone. With flexible financing solutions, customers can invest in premium services without the burden of hefty upfront costs.
For more information about Grandmark Service Company's roofing, solar, and air conditioning services in Bakersfield, or to request a quote, visit their official website at https://www.roofsandsolar.com/.
For more details, contact Carlos Colima at carlos@roofsandsolar.com or call 833-512-0945.
About Grandmark Service Company:
Grandmark Service Company is a leading provider of roofing, HVAC and solar solutions with a reputation for excellence and innovation. With years of experience in the industry, the company offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
