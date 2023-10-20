Housecall Providers receives American Academy of Home Care Medicine House Call Interdisciplinary Team of the Year Award

The first-ever award was presented at the AAHCM Annual Meeting in Seattle

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, a Housecall Providers Primary Care team was recognized by American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) with its first-ever House Call Interdisciplinary Team of the Year Award. The award recognizes an outstanding interdisciplinary team that has made significant contributions to the delivery of quality healthcare to homebound patients and demonstrates the important value of a team in the field of home care medicine.

The recipients of the team award are Ashley Schumacher, ANP-BC (provider), Crystal Delatorre (care coordinator), Gillian Beck van Heemstra, RN (nurse) and Cheryl Zechmann, LCSW (social worker).

“I am so excited to see the great work the Housecall Providers team is doing. They, and many other teams across the country, are providing outstanding home-based medical care to their patients and I am happy that The Academy has recognized them,” said Pippa Shulman, AAHCM president. “This team is truly making a difference in the lives of their patients.”

The value of teamwork to care for its homebound and seriously ill patients is nothing new for Housecall Providers Primary Care, which began incorporating care coordinators into its model over 20 years ago. But more recently, over the past six years, the primary care practice has embraced an interdisciplinary, team-based care model in which patients are assigned to a care team not just a primary care provider. This approach has not only supported patients, caregivers and family members more fully but has contributed to care team satisfaction.

“I think the collaboration with all the disciplines has really benefitted our care team members as much as our patients,” said Crystal Delatorre. “When you can reach out to each other and get the support you need to care for our patients it contributes to feeling less isolated.”

The care team, which has worked together in one iteration or another for over four years was nominated by primary care leadership because they so beautifully exemplified what it means to provide team-based care for homebound and seriously ill patients.

“It was a hard submission process because each and every one of our primary care team members work across teams to support one another as a whole,” said Primary Care Director Scott Paul, RN. “While the award honors particular staff it truly is an award for all of our primary care staff members because it further validates our model of care.”

About Housecall Providers

Housecall Providers is a Portland area nonprofit organization and one of the largest providers of medical care exclusively in the home in the Western United States. We are proving every day that in-home medical services for homebound and chronically ill patients can improve health outcomes, increase patient comfort, reduce health care costs and increase provider satisfaction. We are a proud part of the CareOregon family of health organizations.

About American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM)

AAHCM is the professional association that represents physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, social workers, and others working in the field of home care medicine. AAHCM was originally founded in 1987 as the American Academy of Home Care Physicians and was renamed in 2014 to reflect the diversification of its membership. Since its founding, the Academy has served the needs of thousands of physicians and related professionals and agencies.