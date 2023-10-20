Manchin Announces $8.9 Million from Appalachian Regional Commission for 15 West Virginia Projects

October 20, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8,915,200 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 15 West Virginia projects. The funding will support a variety of community initiatives across the state, including workforce development programs, broadband expansion, upgrades to the Elk River Trail, renovations to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and more.

“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I’m pleased the Appalachian Regional Commission is supporting these 15 critical projects across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support important workforce development initiatives for a variety of high-demand fields, as well as efforts to boost financial literacy, broadband access, early childhood education, performing arts programming and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that strengthen our communities across West Virginia and all of Appalachia.”

Individuals awards listed below:

ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian coal-impacted communities.

$1,500,000 – Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

This funding will renovate and upgrade the Keith-Albee Theater to expand programming and bring in new visitors.

$1,499,969 – BridgeValley Community and Technical College

This funding will provide training for seven high-demand occupations, including heavy and tractor trailer truck drivers, electrical power-line installers, telecommunications-fiberoptic installers and transportation infrastructure inspectors.

$1,499,125 – Mountwest Community and Technical College

This funding will support a training program for high-priority construction jobs.

$1,365,000 – Elk River Trail Foundation

This funding will implement the recommendations from the 2022 Elk River Trail feasibility study, including a downtown facade program, expansion of business technical assistance, new wayfinding signage and the construction of five water access points and four related trailheads in the towns of Sutton, Clendenin, Gassaway and Clay.

$1,134,341 – West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition

This funding will provide healthy food to childcare centers across 16 West Virginia counties through the expansion of West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition’s “food production hub" network model.

$995,677 – Marshall University Research Corporation

This funding will establish an Advanced Manufacturing Technology training program with multiple career path options for automation, process controls, instrumentation, maintenance, and fabrication.

$545,065 – Wyoming County Economic Development Authority

This funding will construct an estimated 10.5 miles of fiber to connect unserved or underserved households and businesses in Gillman Bottom, Campus, Cyclone and Lacoma to high-speed broadband.

$50,000 – New River Gorge Learning Co-op

This funding will create a strategic plan for Mountain State Montessori to expand early childcare and education in Fayette, Nicholas and Raleigh counties.

$49,995 – Mountain CAP of West Virginia

This funding will establish a recycling plant for glass and plastic, create a social enterprise and provide workforce development opportunities for those who face employment barriers.

$45,666 – West Virginia University

This funding will create a comprehensive inventory of existing outdoor businesses in West Virginia, benchmark national standards for outdoor recreation businesses and networks, host six business conferences throughout the state and use this research to create an implementation plan for a standardized state outdoor business survey and census.

$40,000 – Mingo County Commission

This funding will create a database of current sewer access in the county and a prioritized project list of improvements based on the database.

$34,604 – Fairmont State University

This funding will investigate collaborative work opportunities with county economic development authorities and regional STEM industries.

$30,758 – Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

This funding will provide arts businesses in southern West Virginia with financial literacy workshops and small business education, tools, and resources.

ARC’s Ready Appalachia Initiative provides funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build capacity in four key economic development pillars: nonprofits, community foundations, local governments and Local Development Districts.