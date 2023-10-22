GI OnDEMAND® Partnership with GI Psychology LLC Expands Access to Gut-Brain Therapists Nationwide
We are now thrilled to offer one to one GI psychology care with experts in evidence-based brain-gut behavioral therapies who will individualize a treatment plan for patients with GI conditions.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GI OnDEMAND® gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual care platform, today announced a partnership with GI Psychology LLC, a specialized group practice whose behavioral health clinicians are experts in effective treatments for gastrointestinal disorders. GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl, Inc.
— Megan Riehl, PsyD, Director, Behavioral Health Services, GI OnDEMAND
“This novel partnership provides scientifically supported GI psychology services to ACG members and patients with gastrointestinal health conditions nationwide via GI OnDEMAND (GIOD),” said Megan Riehl, PsyD, Director, Behavioral Health Services, GI OnDEMAND. “The partnership further expands the platform’s ability to make specialized GI expertise and services accessible. Recognized as highly qualified gut-brain therapists, GI Psychology clinicians join the GI OnDEMAND platform as expert providers who can effectively deliver valuable care.”
Research highlights that integrative multidisciplinary clinical care is the gold standard for patients with disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBI).1,2,3 Unfortunately, access to expert GI psychologists remains significantly limited around the world. Therefore, innovation and expansion are necessary, according to Dr. Riehl.
“Patients deserve access to integrated, collaborative care in their communities,” said Ali Navidi, PsyD, co-founder of GI Psychology. “GI Psychology is actively advancing this value by investing time in coordinating care, educating providers and patients, and staying consistent with the ACG’s Treatment Guidelines for DGBI.”
“GI Psychology’s partnership with GI OnDEMAND is a demonstration of our mutual commitment to increasing awareness and utilization of effective gastrointestinal treatments,” said Tiffany Duffing, PhD, co-founder of GI Psychology. “Our team at GI Psychology is grateful to be part of the movement to change the message: effective treatments for gut-brain conditions do exist.”
In addition to the GI Psychology services that will connect GI clinicians and their patients to gut-brain therapists, GI OnDEMAND also features GI expert registered dietitians, genetic testing and counseling services, as well as evidence-based online education programs and other resources.
“We have thoughtfully partnered with experts utilizing a variety of care delivery models with the goal of bringing options for collaborative care to ACG members,” Dr. Riehl said. “In addition to our digital therapeutic and virtual support programming, we are now thrilled to offer one to one GI psychology care with experts in evidence-based brain-gut behavioral therapies who will individualize a treatment plan for patients with GI conditions.”
About GI OnDEMAND®
GI OnDEMAND is a joint venture between the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and Gastro Girl, Inc. As gastroenterology’s leading multidisciplinary virtual care platform, GI OnDEMAND brings the full ecosystem of GI experts, resources, and support together for GI clinicians and patients. GI OnDEMAND makes it easier for GI practices to adopt a virtual integrated care model and amplify the expertise and value the practice brings to patients with access to vetted GI expert registered dietitians, GI psychologists, as well as genetic testing and expert genetic counseling, as well as evidence-based educational programs and resources. Learn more giondemand.com
About GI Psychology LLC
GI Psychology is a specialized group practice whose behavioral health clinicians are experts in effective treatments for gastrointestinal disorders. We are specialists in GI psychology which is a subspecialty within health psychology that looks at the interaction between the mind and the gastrointestinal system. Currently, it can go by many names such as GastroPsych, Psycho Gastroenterology, Brain-gut therapy, and Psycho Neurogastroenterology. Each of these names focus on the same thing: the bidirectional interaction between the brain and the gut. We offer individual, couple, and family therapies, as well as gastro skills groups. Learn more gipsychology.com
