New homes for Gitxaała Nation families underway in Prince Rupert

CANADA, October 20 - Families from the Gitxaała Nation will soon have access to 20 new affordable rental homes as construction starts on a townhouse complex in Prince Rupert.

“These 20 new homes will play a key role in helping Gitxaała Nation families and couples build good lives within their community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Delivering more affordable housing through partnerships with Indigenous communities and organizations is an important part of our housing plan. We are grateful to our community partners, including the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society, for working with us to provide the homes community members need.”

Located at 1414 Kootenay Ave., the 20 townhomes will be spread across four two-storey buildings and will be offered to families with low to moderate incomes. The development will have two-, three- and four-bedroom homes to accommodate different family sizes. All buildings will be oriented toward the centre of the site, which is close to amenities and a community park.

“Investing in affordable housing is not simply about putting money into concrete, it’s about investing in the well-being of our communities,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “It's also about allowing more people, like off-reserve Indigenous Peoples, to have adequate housing options. When we ensure that Indigenous communities have access to safe and stable housing, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

The housing will be managed by the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society (PRIHS), a non-profit housing organization representing the Gitxaała Nation.

“We are pleased to be partnering with BC Housing to deliver 20 units of housing on the traditional and unceded territory of the Gitxaała Nation,” said Brenna Innes, president, PRIHS, and a Gitxaała Nation elected councillor. “The Gitxaała Nation is honoured to support these initiatives that will benefit our members who live away from home. PRIHS is setting the standard for how we can effectively work together for our nation members.”

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

“With these new homes, Gitxaała Nation families and couples will have the opportunity that everyone deserves – safety and security with a place to call home, close to community, family and friends,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “As a representative of many Indigenous communities within the North Coast of B.C., these types of investments and partnerships are making a difference in people's lives. I look forward to seeing these homes, and many more like them, open going forward.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has nearly 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 290 homes in Prince Rupert.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $14.2 million to the project, including: $5.6 million through the Investment in Housing Innovation program; $8.4 million Cost Pressures grant; and $186,000 through the Deepening Affordability fund.

In addition, the Province and the federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, are together making a contribution of $1.8 million through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy.

