Request for Applications - Permeable Surface Rebate Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to manage DOEE’s Permeable Surface Rebate Program. The program will identify private property owners in the District willing to install permeable pavers and provide rebates to the owners for that purpose. The program will also educate District property owners about stormwater runoff, permeable pavement, the rebate program, and how the rebate program may complement other incentive programs available from DOEE. The amount available for the project is $950,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-WPD-830” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 20, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.