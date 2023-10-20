CloudDefense.AI is going to attend OWASP 2023 Global AppSec in Washington, DC
CloudDefense.AI is thrilled to announce its participation in the OWASP 2023 Global AppSec event, set to take place from Oct 30-31, 2023 at Washington, DC.
CloudDefense.AI is excited to participate in this event & it reflects our dedication to helping build a more secure web and providing cutting-edge security solutions for businesses and developers”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global AppSec DC, a renowned conference for private and public sector information security professionals, promises to equip developers, defenders, and advocates with the knowledge and tools to fortify the digital landscape and create a more secure web. The event spans two days, from October 30th to October 31st, and CloudDefense.AI is proud to be part of this exciting initiative.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
Event Details:
Date: October 30 - 31, 2023
Location: Marriott Marquis Washington DC
Address: 901 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia, USA, 20001
Booth Number: #SU-09
CloudDefense.AI will be a prominent exhibitor at the conference, with an easily locatable booth at #SU-09. Attendees are invited to visit our booth to explore the latest advancements in application security technologies and engage with our expert team to gain invaluable insights into safeguarding web applications.
OWASP 2023 Global AppSec promises a unique and enriching experience with a lineup of esteemed speakers, prospects, and a strong sense of community. This event will build upon the high standards that attendees have come to expect from an OWASP Global Conference, delivering valuable knowledge and fostering collaboration.
Make sure to mark your calendars for October 30-31, 2023, and join CloudDefense.AI at booth #SU-09 for an unforgettable experience at OWASP 2023 Global AppSec.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a pioneering leader in the field of application (SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, container security, etc.) and cloud security (CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, etc.). With our flagship product, CloudDefense.AI ACS, we offer a comprehensive and advanced solution designed to protect your valuable assets from malicious attacks. By leveraging our patented technology and NextGen Intelligent platform, we empower organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructure with cutting-edge AI and ML capabilities.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
